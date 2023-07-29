"I couldn’t be happier for him": Jeanie Buss shares support for Damar Hamlin as Bronny James returns home after cardiac arrest 

During an early January NFL game between the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals, Demar Hamlen suffered a cardiac arrest after making a tackle. Fortunately, Hamlin has made a full recovery and is now "fully cleared" to play moving forward.

During a recent interview with Sportskeeda's Mark Medina, LA Lakers owner Jeanie Buss discussed her charitable donation to Hamlin's foundation, and why she felt a connection with the 24-year-old NFL star:

"I made a personal donation because it felt like it was a personal connection. I couldn’t be happier for him in that he recovered and that the medical staff was acknowledged at the ESPYS for their quick work," Buss told Sportskeeda.

"It still gets me choked up. What I appreciated most is at that moment in time, sports fans on social media all felt the same way."

Buss continued:

"There’s not many times we can all agree on something. It felt good to be united in something. We were all putting our energy toward hoping for a full recovery for him.

"I just really appreciated that moment, and I hope there are more moments where we can come together and be on the same page and all be working toward positive goals."

Jeanie Buss' comments came during a week when LeBron James and his family were dealing with the terrifying situation surrounding Bronny James, as the 18-year-old suffered a cardiac arrest during a team workout with the USC Trojans.

Jeanie Buss respects LeBron James' privacy

On Thursday, July 27, The Athletic's Shams Charania released an update on Bronny James, noting how he had been released from the hospital and would continue his recovery at home.

Shams Charania @ShamsCharania USC’s Bronny James has been discharged from hospital and is home resting after being treated for sudden cardiac arrest at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, where he arrived fully conscious, neurologically intact and stable. Statement: pic.twitter.com/WegyWgAhAE

Later in her interview with Medina, Buss declined to comment on Bronny James' current situation, as she looked to respect the wishes of LeBron James and his family, who had previously requested for the subject to remain a family matter.

"I don’t want to make any public comments about that. I defer to the request the James family made and am giving them their time to be together as a player. That’s done privately."

There has been no update on whether Bronny James will be able to continue his basketball career at this time, and that update will be unlikely to come any time soon.

Jeanie Buss gave LeBron James "time and space"

Shortly after the Los Angeles Lakers were eliminated from the playoffs last season, LeBron James floated the idea of potentially calling time on his historic career.

In the same interview, Buss revealed how she approached LeBron's decision-making process:

"My dad [Jerry Buss] told me many times that no decision should be made after a loss in the playoffs. You give yourself time and space to reflect on things and not make any decisions in those kinds of moments.

"It was exactly how we treated LeBron – it was to give him his space and time that he needed to reflect and make his decision as to what is right for him."

LeBron James recently announced he would be returning to the Lakers for another run at an NBA championship while making an appearance at the ESPYs.

