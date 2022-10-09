"I don't count other people's pockets... That is simply hating on another man's situation" - Draymond Green clarifies his stance on his contract situation and altercation with Jordan Poole

After TMZ leaked a video showing Draymond Green and Jordan Poole's altercation, many suspected the reason behind the fight to be Poole and Green's pending extensions and the discrepancy in the pay for both.

For both Poole and Green, the 2022-23 season will be the penultimate season on their current contract. Poole is still on his rookie-scale contract, and is set to earn $3.9 million this season, whereas Green is on his near $100 million extension, which will elicit him $25.8 million.

Poole is up for a rookie-extension, and according to Spotrac, is eligible for the maximum, which is $188 million over five years, with an average yearly salary of $32.45 million. Draymond Green's extension would start at around $164 million, including the upcoming season.

Including this coming season, such a deal would lock in Green for $164.2 million over five years.



What should the Warriors do?

For those speculating about animosity, should he get the max extension, not only will Poole be paid higher than Draymond Green, he will make over the next 7 years than Green has made on his last two contracts ('15-'19, '19-'24).

However, in a press-conference, Green sufficiently addressed the rumors, stating that the contracts had "absolutely nothing to do with anything."

"I can assure that I don't count other people's pockets, number one.

"So, that's not something that I would start doing and the way I was raised, that is simply hating on another man's situation. That's something that you just don't do.

"The one thing that I can assure you is that, that had absolutely nothing to do with anything. I think for myself, I am a very flawed human being and I think I personally know those flaws better than anyone.

"The work that I've done to correct those flaws is tremendous and yet there is still very long way to go. ... The day that took place, I was in a very bad space mentally, dealing with some things in my personal life."

Green has previously been the subject of several sour run-ins with teammates, the most notable of which included Kevin Durant. The fight between Durant and Green was touted to be one of the crucial aspects behind KD leaving Golden State.

The foundational six, led by Steph Curry, Draymond Green and Klay Thompson, are the Warriors' future

Washington Wizards v Golden State Warriors - NBA Japan Games

With each passing year, the trio that has embodied the Golden State Warriors over the last decade has become less reliable. That is not to say that Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green have "fallen off," rather, are becoming more injury prone.

Had it not been for Draymond Green's back injury that kept him out for a significant period of time during the 2022-23 regular season, Green would have had a very real shot at taking home his second Defensive Player of the Year award.

Returning after two years, Klay did find his groove offensively, but self admittedly had a lot to improve on from the defensive end. Stephen Curry was in a historic slump throughout the season, and ended up logging his first season where he shot below 41% from three and played at least 50 games.

Perhaps this is why Kerr stressed the notion of a foundational six. The foundational six consists of the aforementioned trio as well as Kevon Looney, Andrew Wiggins and Jordan Poole.

With Kuminga, Moses Moody and James Wiseman in the wings, the Warriors could be a force for years to come.

