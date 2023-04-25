"I cried to KD in the car” – Draymond Green says Kevin Durant joining Warriors earned him enmity with former champion

Kevin Durant's move to the Golden State Warriors has remained one of the most highly scrutinized moves in NBA history. Given that he and the OKC Thunder were up 3-1 over the Warriors in the playoffs, his decision to join the team has earned him plenty of criticism.

In Game 4 of the Golden State Warriors' showdown with the Sacramento Kings, former Warrior Harrison Barnes missed a go-ahead shot. Not only would the bucket have put the Kings up in the game, but it would have clinched them a 3-1 series lead.

After the showdown, Draymond Green spoke to Damian Lillard on his Draymond Green Show to discuss the animosity between him and Harrison Barnes. As it turns out, despite the fact that Barnes and Green won a championship together, the two don't exactly get along given Kevin Durant's controversial move. He said:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"To this day, Harrison Barnes, I've actually never spoke on this before. But Harrison Barnes, I think to this day still don't like me for KD coming here. And the reality is bruh, like I didn't tell him to trade you to bring KD in. Now the reality is, if KD did come in and you was still here, ... you would have had to come off the bench.

"It's f***ing Kevin Durant and it just is what it is. I didn't tell them to trade you. But he took it very personally because of the story that came out that I cried to KD in the car or whatever. He took it very personally at me. And so for instance this dude invite Steph & them to his wedding, ... everybody at his wedding except me!"

Charlie @PlayoffDray Draymond Explains Why Harrison Barnes Doesn’t Like Him Draymond Explains Why Harrison Barnes Doesn’t Like Him 😂😂 https://t.co/kraeTvNrod

You can see his full comments in the video above.

Kevin Durant's controversial move continues to create friction years later

Kevin Durant's controversial move to Golden State fractured the relationship between Green and Barnes, and it sounds like a reconciliation isn't coming. After Barnes missed the go-ahead shot in the final moments of the Game 4 loss, Green threw shade at him in the post-game press conference.

As Green said, the Warriors were more than happy to let Barnes take the shot. According to Green, the decision to force Barnes into the shot was far better than allowing De'Aaron Fox, who has been on fire, to shoot.

Sacramento Kings v Golden State Warriors - Game Four

(Suggested Reading: Klay Thompson praises Draymond Green for selflessly coming off the bench)

He said:

“You’ve got to make that. It is what it is. We know Fox can make a shot. He won Clutch Player of the Year. What I’m not going (to do) is (give) him an iso with anyone and just (be) watching him work and living with that. We are not going to live with that. We know that.

"Got to make somebody else beat you. If he hit it, great shot. He didn’t. You know, whether he hit it or not, it’s the right thing to make someone else beat you. He didn’t. It worked.”

So far, no word has come from Kevin Durant on the fracture in the Warriors championship team. He and the Phoenix Suns are currently gearing up to face the LA Clippers on Tuesday night in a potential close-out game.

Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater Draymond Green on the Harrison Barnes look for the win: “We know Fox can make a shot. He won Clutch Player of the Year. What I’m not doing is giving him an isolation against anyone.” Draymond Green on the Harrison Barnes look for the win: “We know Fox can make a shot. He won Clutch Player of the Year. What I’m not doing is giving him an isolation against anyone.” https://t.co/0O2ZYLSyYw

(Suggested Reading: Draymond Green disapproves of Nic Claxton ejection)

Poll : 0 votes