“I crossed him up, and I remember, I was like gigged about that and we lost the game” - Grant Hill says he wanted to go at Michael Jordan, says Jordan was always good to him

Grant Hill was one of the most talented basketball players in the late '90s. Although injuries hampered took their toll, Hill still had a memorable career. In his 19-year NBA stint, he went up against some of the legends of the game. However, he never backed down from the challenge even if it was "His Airness," Michael Jordan, in front of him.

The 49-year-old recently spoke about how it was matching up against Jordan on "All the Smoke" podcast. Speaking about the encounters and his relationship with the six-time NBA champion, he said:

"I just wanted to go at him. Like, I played against him in the Dream Team, but I didn’t really go against him. And I crossed him up and I remember I was like gigged about that and we lost the game, but to go against Jordan ... I’ll tell you this: Jordan was always good to me. Like, we’d always go out, we’d go out eat.

"I think, 'cause he lost his dad, I think he likes my dad. So, I don’t know if it was me or what, but he always – yeah, he did talk trash about Duke-Carolina – but he was always good to me.”

When Hill made his way into the league in 1994, Jordan was in his first retirement. However, the six-time NBA champion returned later in Hill's rookie season.

Out of the many memorable matchups against Jordan, Hill treasures the one time he went up against the legend on a film set, saying:

"I’m out in LA and I’m filming ‘Living Single,’ and they created that bubble, and I go over there to play Jordan. And I played the first day and I’m giving him the business. Like, I’m killing Jordan. Like, I’m not a shooter, but everything I was shooting was going in. Like, I’m crossing him up. ... I’m going at Jordan. He wants to guard me, and I’m giving him business."

🏁 DCP 🏁 @lelaker6



Peak Year 26/7/5 on 49% FG



One of the most talented small forwards ever with a mixture of LeBron and MJs game imo



If it wasn’t for the Pistons and Magic mishandling his injured ankle easily a top 75 all time a couple months ago GRANT HILL 🍿Peak Year 26/7/5 on 49% FGOne of the most talented small forwards ever with a mixture of LeBron and MJs game imoIf it wasn’t for the Pistons and Magic mishandling his injured ankle easily a top 75 all time a couple months ago GRANT HILL 🍿Peak Year 26/7/5 on 49% FG One of the most talented small forwards ever with a mixture of LeBron and MJs game imo ✅If it wasn’t for the Pistons and Magic mishandling his injured ankle easily a top 75 all time a couple months ago 🔥 https://t.co/hOI54kYYgO

He added:

"I’m calling my boys afterwards like,”I’m killing Jordan. Like, he too little,” and all of this stuff. And so the next day, I come over and I’m confident now. He gave me the business. The next day, I couldn’t get the shot off. He was all that footwork ... but that was the best runs.”

Like every Jordan story, even this time he had the last laugh. However, the confidence with which Hill faced a great like Jordan is a testament to how great he was. Although he did not have a career as expected, the impact he had was sensational.

Why is Grant Hill the biggest "What If" player in the NBA?

Golden State Warriors v Phoenix Suns

Prior to his injury, Grant Hill had some great years in the NBA. He made multiple All-Star appearances and All-NBA teams, but his prime was short-lived. Hill suffered a serious ankle injury in 2000 and from there on, his career took a downward trajectory.

SiriusXM NBA Radio @SiriusXMNBA



Despite the injuries



@termineradio | @jumpshot8 “Instead of doing a marathon in a day we are going to do it in 25 days because it’s too hard? No, the season is supposed to be hard”Despite the injuries @realgranthill33 dealt with, he agrees with @rjeff24 that the NBA should NOT shorten the season@termineradio | @jumpshot8 “Instead of doing a marathon in a day we are going to do it in 25 days because it’s too hard? No, the season is supposed to be hard”Despite the injuries @realgranthill33 dealt with, he agrees with @rjeff24 that the NBA should NOT shorten the season @termineradio | @jumpshot8 https://t.co/qdJTmahEr5

He went through three serious surgeries. Although he teamed up with Tracy McGrady as part of the Orlando Magic, Hill was not the same All-Star as he was in Detroit. If not for the injuries, he was on track to having one of the best careers in basketball.

Hill was only 27 in 2000 and was playing in his prime. Having already showcased his ability, fans expected him to eclipse the greatness of other legends. However, Hill's struggles with injuries denied him a chance at doing so.

