"I'd love to make this about the best player in the world" - Nick Wright pins blame on fellow analyst for Bucks' comeback against Boston Celtics in Game 5

The Boston Celtics and Milwaukee Bucks continued their slugfest on Wednesday in a pivotal Game 5 of the 2022 NBA Eastern Conference semifinals. As history proves, securing a win in Game 5 typically means a win in the series.

On their home floor, the Boston Celtics found themselves up as many as 14 in the fourth quarter at one point. They were in a strong position to secure a crucial win and be one victory away from reaching the Eastern Conference finals. Unfortunately for them, the defending champs had no intentions of rolling over.

Led by a 40-point barrage from Giannis, the Bucks rallied late in the fourth quarter to get within striking distance. In the final minutes, it was anybody's game. Thanks to a huge offensive rebound from Bobby Portis and a block from Jrue Holiday, Milwaukee were rewarded for their efforts. They walked out of Boston with a 110-107 win to take a commanding 3-2 lead in the series.

Following such a thrilling ending, everyone had to give their thoughts on the matchup. While many were applauding the Bucks for their comeback effort, FS1's Nick Wright saw it a different way. He felt the Boston Celtics coughed up the game more than Milwaukee stole it from them.

"I would love to make this about the best player in the world... Unfortunately, this was a collapse," said Wright.

"I would love to make this about the best player in the world, Giannis Antetokounmpo. I'd love to make this about Jrue Holiday, who made a statement of 'who the actual DPOY' is. But it was a collapse." — Nick Wright on Bucks 4Q G5 comeback

The Boston Celtics have their backs against the wall

Boston Celtics vs. Milwaukee Bucks: Game 5

To put it simply, the Boston Celtics' slip-up in Game 5 could prove to be costly. Not only have they surrendered home court advantage, but they have a tall task if they want to keep their season alive.

One thing they have going for them is they've proven they can win on the road in the playoffs. Boston won both road games against the Brooklyn Nets in round one and pulled off a 116-108 win in Game 4 of this series thanks to an incredible performance from Al Horford.

While the Celtics have already won a game in Milwaukee, Game 6 is going to be a totally different situation. Giannis and the Bucks understand how important this game is and are not going to let their opportunity go to waste. They are sure to do everything in their power to make sure they do not have to go back to Boston for Game 7.

This series was expected to be one of the best this playoffs, and has not disappointed. Both teams have stolen wins on the road, and there have been some late-game thrillers. Only time will tell if we are going to get a Game 7 or if the Bucks will be one step closer to repeating as champions.

