“I’d love to see Luka Doncic have a co-star that looks like that” - NBA analyst proposes a 3-team trade that sends Kevin Durant to the Dallas Mavericks

Kevin Durant's preferred destinations have been made clear since he requested a trade before the start of free agency. However, ESPN's Courtney Cronin is floating the idea of a three-team trade, with Durant joining the Dallas Mavericks.

Durant's preferred teams are the Phoenix Suns and Miami Heat. But there is a concern that both teams might not have the assets to land KD.

🤴🏿⁶ @JP3Visualz



- @ShamsCharania "Kevin Durant's desired team is the PHX Suns & to go play with Devin Booker"

A league executive thinks the Suns' strong package of Deandre Ayton, Cam Johnson, Mikal Bridges and five picks is not enough to get KD. While that might have sufficed previously, Rudy Gobert's trade to the Minnesota Timberwolves has played a role in increasing KD's trade value.

On "First Take," Cronin was asked where she would love to see KD play. Although she said she would prefer him to stay in Brooklyn, she acknowledged that the ship has probably sailed.

Now, she wants to see a Luka Doncic-Durant partnership. She believes that will automatically make the Mavericks title contenders.

"I think I might have come up with a scenario to make this all work," Cronin said. "I thought of Miami, certainly a destination we can get into that, that was on his list of preferred teams. I'd love to see him play for the Dallas Mavericks."

After requesting that Brian Windhorst comment on whether it is feasible, she continued:

"I don't know if they're going to have the resources or the assets to truly do this. But a three-team trade, involving the Utah Jazz, the Brooklyn Nets and the Dallas Mavericks.

"The Jazz would get Ben Simmons in this trade that I came up with. The Brooklyn Nets get Donovan Mitchell. So, he gets the fresh start. They can go and get more picks in Utah. They can start rebuilding.

"So, Donovan Mitchell to Brooklyn, and then Brooklyn also gets Tim Hardaway, Spencer Dinwiddie, a 2025 first-round pick and a 2028 first-round pick, both are coming from Dallas.

"And then within all of that, Kevin Durant ends up in Dallas. I'd love to see Luka Doncic have a co-star that looks like that because they're instant contenders, absolutely, if that happens."

There have been no new reports on trade packages offered to the Nets for KD. If Brooklyn fails to find a suitable trade partner, Durant will start the season as a Net.

Can any team meet the Brooklyn Nets' asking price for Kevin Durant?

Kevin Durant of the Brooklyn Nets dribbles against Jaylen Brown of the Boston Celtics

The Athletic's Shams Charania has reported that the Nets will not move KD until their price is met. Although no one knows what they want yet, the price will undoubtedly be steep.

Pat McAfee @PatMcAfeeShow



"The Nets aren't gonna move Kevin Durant until their price is met.. this process could take a while" ~ @ShamsCharania

The Nets have said that they are OK with losing Durant and Kyrie Irving, which shows they might be looking to rebuild. While they will make do with star players, they might be more interested in accumulating picks, perhaps more than the Utah Jazz got for Gobert.

The Heat are at a disadvantage when it comes to having tradeable assets. There is a high chance Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo are untouchable, not leaving many elite-level players to trade with.

It might take time for the trade to materialize. If it does not happen this summer, they might have another go at it during the trade deadline or after next season.

