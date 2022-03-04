"I'd be pi**ed if I lost to the Clippers" - Shaquille O'Neal criticizes the LA Lakers for getting swept by the Clippers this season

The LA Lakers lost to the LA Clippers once again on Thursday night, this time an embarrassing 132-111 defeat. The Lakers are now on a seven-game losing streak against their "rivals" and Lakers legend Shaquille O'Neal knows what the problem is.

In the latest episode of "Inside the NBA" on TNT, Shaq blasted his former team for not being angry after getting beat the by Clippers again, twice in just one week. The Lakers have now lost four straight after the All-Star break and their chances of securing even a play-in tournament spot could be in jeopardy.

"I think I see what the problem is. Nobody's mad. I'm telling you now, I'm losing to the Clippers, somebody get beat up that night, in the locker room. They seem to me... I don't have no expectations and I don't care and they are a better team. I ain't never saying the Clippers is a better team," Shaq said.

"The problem to me is ain't nobody mad. I'd be pissed if I lost to the Clippers and Reggie Jackson out there C-walking and dancing with a damn bird," Shaq added.

Shaquille O'Neal played for the LA Lakers from 1996 to 2004, playing against the LA Clippers a bunch of times. In his career for the Lakers, Shaq is 23-2 against their hallway rivals. The Hall of Fame center also scored a career-high 61 points over the Clippers on his birthday in 2000.

LA Lakers swept by the LA Clippers this season

LA Lakers v LA Clippers last Sunday at Crypto.com Arena.

The LA Lakers suffered another defeat at the hands of the LA Clippers on Sunday at Crypto.com Arena. It was the Lakers' seventh straight loss to the Clippers, getting swept 4-0 this season. Add the fact that the Clippers were missing Kawhi Leonard all season long and Paul George has been out in their last two matchups.

It was also an embarrassing loss on Sunday as the Clippers were all over the Lakers, finishing it off with a 132-111 win. Reggie Jackson finished with 36 points, eight rebounds and nine assists while outplaying Russell Westbrook. LeBron James had 26 points, but that wasn't enough.

The game was really close at the end of the first half, with the Clippers holding on to 66-63 lead. However, the LA Lakers were outplayed in the third quarter, giving up 40 points and only scoring 18. It was another blowout loss, just two games removed from a beating at the hands of the New Orleans Pelicans.

Five more Clippers players scored in double figures, with Ivica Zubac putting up 19 points and nine rebounds. Marcus Morris Sr. had 14 points, while Robert Covington and Isaiah Hartenstein added 12 points each off the bench. Luke Kennard also chipped in with 11 points.

