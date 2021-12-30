“I’d rather a part-time Kyrie than no-time Kyrie” – Kendrick Perkins supports Brooklyn Nets' decision to bring back Irving for road games

The Brooklyn Nets' decision earlier this month to bring Kyrie Irving back as a part-time player for the rest of the 2021-22 NBA season has been met with criticism.

Hall of Famer Shaquille O'Neal believes they panicked and it was unnecessary to bring Irving back.

Nonetheless, the players and staff are excited about Irving's return and are looking forward to his contributions. Irving has been in the NBA's health and safety protocols since the decision was announced, delaying the return.

Although Irving has cleared the protocols, he won't be able to play until at least Jan. 5, when the team plays at the Indiana Pacers. That will be the team's next road game. He is unable to play games in New York City because of the city's COVID-19 mandates.

Despite the criticism, Nets owner Joe Tsai said he wants to win and believes Irving will help the franchise do that.

Likewise, basketball analyst Kendrick Perkins said he prefers seeing Irving playing part-time rather than not playing at all. On ESPN's "First Take," Perkins said:

"Yes! Yes!! I'd rather a part-time Kyrie than no-time Kyrie. And here's why. Let me tell you. For the simple fact that you need a Kyrie Irving when you go on the road in the playoffs."

"When I look at the Kyrie Irving situation, I know it's like, 'Oh, it can mess up the chemistry.' Well, I would rather them start to develop it right now and get some type of flow so their guys can get adjusted to Kyrie being only part-time."

It is a peculiar situation, as no other player has played on a part-time basis in league history. But times are changing, and with Irving refusing to take the vaccine, he has created a situation where he can only play in road games. Mandates in New York City, San Francisco and Toronto prevent him from playing in those cities.

What does Kyrie Irving bring to the table for the Nets?

With Kyrie Irving on the floor, even on a part-time basis, the Nets have a better chance of winning a championship. They were well on their way during the 2021 playoffs but injuries to Irving and James Harden derailed their campaign.

The Nets (23-9) lead the Eastern Conference without Irving. Much of the heavy lifting has been done by Kevin Durant, with Harden occasionally helping. Harden returned from the protocols after a 15-day absence and exploded for 37.5 points per game in wins over the LA Lakers and Clippers at Crypto.com Arena. Brooklyn played both games without Kevin Durant.

KD has since cleared the league protocols and he will be eligible to play Thursday night, when the Philadelphia 76ers visit.

Irving will be the third-scoring option the team needs, especially with Joe Harris (ankle) out. The Durant-Irving-Harden combo created one of the most lethal offenses in the NBA, and they could have that again, even though it is on a part-time basis.

