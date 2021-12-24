“They panicked for no reason” - Shaquille O’Neal believes the Brooklyn Nets panicked and allowed Kyrie Irving to return for the road games, says he can’t respect that

Kyrie Irving will return to the Brooklyn Nets for the remainder of the 2021-22 NBA season as a part-time player. Despite being in unprecedented times, that might perhaps be the biggest anomaly in league history.

The Nets manager has said that his only religion is to win games, and that is what inspired his decision. But pundits and fans have gone after Joe Tsai, disagreeing with his decision to bring Kyrie Irving back into the fold.

Upon his return, Kyrie Irving was immediately sent into the NBA's health and safety protocols, with no clear timeline for his return.

NBA Hall of Famer Shaquille O'Neal, Spice Adams, and Nischelle Turner got together on The Big Podcast with Shaq to discuss the Kyrie situation, and The Big Diesel was disappointed with the organization's decision.

"I hate when people make a big stand about what they gonna do. 'Oh Kyrie if you not all in don't even come.'

"The Brooklyn Nets organization, 'oh if you won't be all in, blah blah blah blah blah, don't even come around. Now, since the covid come up and a couple of guys are out, oh, we'll let you play Mr. Kyrie. You can do this Kyrie, you can do that Kyrie. I don't respect that."

When asked if the decision was out of panic, Shaquille was convinced it was. He said:

"They panicked for no reason. They sound like they are No. 7 in the league. You in first place, dummies. You don't need him."

To many, it might be seen as letting Kyrie Irving off too easily, as he left his teammates hanging at a time they needed him. But it was a move born out of desperation as the team wants a roster that can compete favorably.

Will Kyrie Irving's return help the Brooklyn Nets?

James Harden #13, Kevin Durant #7, and Kyrie Irving #11 of the Brooklyn Nets

The workload was piling on Kevin Durant as the forward was logging in huge minutes every other night to help the team win. The team needed another elite-level producer, which is the primary reason they recalled Kyrie Irving.

Despite him only being available on road trips, Kyrie Irving's presence will be a huge boost for the team. For starters, James Harden might have an easier time knowing what is expected of him and might successfully execute.

The Beard once talked about him being confused on whether to be a shooter or a creator in Kyrie Irving's absence. While that is not a great excuse for his poor run of form, perhaps we will see an improvement with Irving available.

The Nets will have a much easier time winning games with Kyrie Irving on the floor. Having him in only road games might bode well for the franchise, as they will go into enemy territory with a full arsenal every other night.

If it wasn't for injuries in the 2021 NBA playoffs semi-finals, perhaps the Nets could have gone all the way because they were by far the superior team in both conferences at the time.

Do the Nets stand a chance of contending for the title with Durant and Harden? Definitely. But they will be near unstoppable with Kyrie Irving on the floor.

