  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • NBA
  • "I'd rather have rings" - Steph Curry chimes on Kevin Durant's two FMVPs with Warriors while admitting to prefer titles over individual accolades

"I'd rather have rings" - Steph Curry chimes on Kevin Durant's two FMVPs with Warriors while admitting to prefer titles over individual accolades

By Kim Daniel Rubinos
Modified Aug 26, 2025 23:08 GMT
Golden State Warriors v Los Angeles Clippers - Game Six - Source: Getty
Steph Curry chimes on Kevin Durant's two FMVPs with Warriors while admitting to prefer titles over individual accolades (Image source: Getty)

Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry opened up on then-teammate Kevin Durant winning two NBA Finals MVPs. The four-time champion admitted that winning Finals MVP crossed his mind. However, Curry said that winning championships is his ultimate goal.

Ad

In an interview while in China, a CCTV reporter asked the four-time NBA champion if he felt that it was unfair that the Finals MVP was awarded to Durant instead of him. Curry is a two-time regular-season MVP, and in 2016, became the first-ever unanimous MVP winner.

"The idea of that being a conversation, I couldn't run from it... because we had been to four straight Finals at that point, had won three out of four," Curry said. "(In) 2018, I guess I was close. I had a bad Game 3. KD played unbelievable the entire time.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"It goes into that conversation, in the sense of, in that moment, if you're playing for a Finals MVP, you're probably not gonna get it done because you'll get distracted. ... I never really thought about it that much. 2018, I got close to thinking about it. But I'd rather have rings, obviously, and the opportunity to go get rings, but KD beyond well-deserved Finals MVP."
Ad

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Ad

Durant spent three seasons in Golden State from 2016 to 2019, putting together one of the most dominant teams in history. The Warriors won back-to-back titles in 2017 and 2018. They also reached the NBA Finals in 2019. However, several injuries hampered their three-peat bid.

In four championship runs, Steph Curry was only awarded as the Finals MVP once (2022). In Golden State's title run in 2015, Andre Iguodala beat Curry, who was the regular-season MVP in 2014-15. Durant was named back-to-back Finals MVP in 2017 and 2018.

Ad

Former Warrior says Kevin Durant preferred that Steph Curry win Finals MVP in 2018

Quinn Cook recently revealed that Kevin Durant wanted Steph Curry to win the NBA Finals MVP award in 2018. In an episode of "The Panel" on April 9, Cook recalled his time with the 2018 Golden State Warriors championship team.

"To be honest, Kevin wanted Steph to win the Finals MVP (in 2018)," Cook said. "That's all he was talking about all season. Like, 'I can't wait until Steph gets his Finals MVP, so he can shut up everybody.' ... He just accidentally got the Finals MVP back-to-back."
Ad
Ad

After his time with the Warriors, Durant signed with the Brooklyn Nets and subsequently spent time with the Phoenix Suns. Next season, the 36-year-old Durant will be part of the Houston Rockets after being traded from Phoenix this offseason.

Meanwhile, Steph Curry, 37, will enter his 17th season with the Warriors, the team that drafted him as the No. 7 pick in 2009.

About the author
Kim Daniel Rubinos

Kim Daniel Rubinos

Kim is an editor for US Sports and an NBA and WNBA analyst at Sportskeeda with a decade of multi-industry experience. He has a master's degree in business administration and a bachelor's degree in finance.

Writing has been Kim's passion, and during college, he was editor-in-chief. He has also accumulated a diverse entrepreneurial background. He possesses a knack for research and was recently a professor.

Kim has been a Boston Celtics fan since 2007, through its many ups and downs. He was delighted when the Cs raised its 18th banner in 2024.

Beyond basketball, he also enjoys following the NFL, MLB and F1. When not immersed in the world of sports and when he is not editing or writing, Kim is likely searching for the perfect cup of joe.

Know More

Warriors Nation! You can check out the latest Golden State Warriors Schedule and dive into the Warriors Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Kim Daniel Rubinos
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications