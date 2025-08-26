"I'd rather have rings" - Steph Curry chimes on Kevin Durant's two FMVPs with Warriors while admitting to prefer titles over individual accolades

Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry opened up on then-teammate Kevin Durant winning two NBA Finals MVPs. The four-time champion admitted that winning Finals MVP crossed his mind. However, Curry said that winning championships is his ultimate goal.In an interview while in China, a CCTV reporter asked the four-time NBA champion if he felt that it was unfair that the Finals MVP was awarded to Durant instead of him. Curry is a two-time regular-season MVP, and in 2016, became the first-ever unanimous MVP winner.&quot;The idea of that being a conversation, I couldn't run from it... because we had been to four straight Finals at that point, had won three out of four,&quot; Curry said. &quot;(In) 2018, I guess I was close. I had a bad Game 3. KD played unbelievable the entire time.&quot;It goes into that conversation, in the sense of, in that moment, if you're playing for a Finals MVP, you're probably not gonna get it done because you'll get distracted. ... I never really thought about it that much. 2018, I got close to thinking about it. But I'd rather have rings, obviously, and the opportunity to go get rings, but KD beyond well-deserved Finals MVP.&quot;Durant spent three seasons in Golden State from 2016 to 2019, putting together one of the most dominant teams in history. The Warriors won back-to-back titles in 2017 and 2018. They also reached the NBA Finals in 2019. However, several injuries hampered their three-peat bid.In four championship runs, Steph Curry was only awarded as the Finals MVP once (2022). In Golden State's title run in 2015, Andre Iguodala beat Curry, who was the regular-season MVP in 2014-15. Durant was named back-to-back Finals MVP in 2017 and 2018.Former Warrior says Kevin Durant preferred that Steph Curry win Finals MVP in 2018Quinn Cook recently revealed that Kevin Durant wanted Steph Curry to win the NBA Finals MVP award in 2018. In an episode of &quot;The Panel&quot; on April 9, Cook recalled his time with the 2018 Golden State Warriors championship team.&quot;To be honest, Kevin wanted Steph to win the Finals MVP (in 2018),&quot; Cook said. &quot;That's all he was talking about all season. Like, 'I can't wait until Steph gets his Finals MVP, so he can shut up everybody.' ... He just accidentally got the Finals MVP back-to-back.&quot;After his time with the Warriors, Durant signed with the Brooklyn Nets and subsequently spent time with the Phoenix Suns. Next season, the 36-year-old Durant will be part of the Houston Rockets after being traded from Phoenix this offseason.Meanwhile, Steph Curry, 37, will enter his 17th season with the Warriors, the team that drafted him as the No. 7 pick in 2009.