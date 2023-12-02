"I'd rather see that": Celtics HC Joe Mazzulla doesn't condemn Jayson Tatum passionately questioning his ejection vs Sixers

Jayson Tatum was ejected late in the third quarter of the Boston Celtics' 125-119 win over the Philadelphia 76ers on Friday night. Tatum passionately questioned his ejection and had to be restrained as he argued with officials. Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla did not condemn his superstar's actions even though it might have cost them the victory.

In his postgame press conference, Mazzulla was asked about Tatum's ejection with a second left in the third quarter. The Celtics superstar was unhappy after being called for an offensive foul, and the referees were even going to look at the play for a possible flagrant foul.

Tatum was given the boot after an argument with a couple of referees. Mazzulla has no problem with the 25-year-old expressing himself against officials. He loved the fire and intensity, preferring it rather than keeping quiet.

"I like some of that (fire)," Mazzulla said. "I think some of that is important. Obviously, you don't want it to get into the way of where it gets in the way of winning.

"I think that type of passion and caring about it. I air on the side of I'd rather see that than nothing at all. Sometimes pick and choose your spots, but I'm not saying anything to him."

The Boston Celtics survived Jayson Tatum's ejection as they pulled off a 125-119 win over the Philadelphia 76ers. The Sixers were without three key starters but stayed in the game for large swaths.

Tatum ended the game with 21 points, seven rebounds and four assists, while Derrick White had 21 points, six rebounds and five assists. Jaylen Brown added 20 points and four rebounds.

Meanwhile, Patrick Beverley had a huge game for the Sixers with 26 points, eight rebounds and seven assists. De'Anthony Melton and Robert Covington combined for 39 points off the bench.

Jayson Tatum comments on his ejection

Jayson Tatum was called for an offensive foul late in the third quarter. He was doubled by De'Anthony Melton and Robert Covington when he accidentally hit the latter with his left forearm. Covington was hit in the face but sold the contact to perfection.

Tatum began yapping with a couple of officials, which led to his ejection. The Boston Celtics superstar said about the incident:

"I wasn't that f*cking mad. Don't put that narrative out there. I didn't throw nothing. I said what I said. There's no magic words. I didn't cuss, assistant coaches out there, they heard me. Maybe they don't want me to play tonight. They were eager to get me out of there."

