What is Terrence Ross' net worth? Closer look at career earnings as former Slam Dunk Contest winner retires

Former Slam Dunk Contest winner Terrence Ross shocked the basketball when he announced his retirement at the age of 32 on Friday night. Ross played 11 seasons in the league and was an unsigned free agent this offseason.

But what is Terrence Ross' net worth and career earnings?

According to multiple platforms, Ross has an estimated net worth ranging from $5 million to $25 million. He was in the NBA for 11 years, so he amassed good fortune playing for three teams – the Toronto Raptors, Orlando Magic and Phoenix Suns.

Ross has a total career earnings of $91,808,587, as per Spotrac. The largest contract he signed was a four-year, $54 million contract extension with the Magic before the 2018-19 NBA season.

On the most recent episode of "The T.Ross Podcast," Terrence Ross casually announced his retirement from the NBA. Ross was an unsigned free agent before the season and was even linked to a bunch of teams in the league and overseas.

"I think now that especially some time has passed," Ross said. "I think I'm done, bro. I think I got all the basketball out of me."

The 32-year-old hooper previously hinted in his podcast two months ago that he's contemplating retirement. He cited traveling the world and enjoying life while also looking forward to the next chapter of his career, whether it's as an analyst or even a coach.

Terrence Ross career retrospective

Terrence Ross is the 2013 Slam Dunk Contest winner.

Terrence Ross was the eighth overall pick of the Toronto Raptors in the 2012 NBA draft out of Washington. Other players in his draft class included Anthony Davis, Bradley Beal, Damian Lillard, Andre Drummond, Draymond Green and Khris Middleton.

Ross was known as a high-flyer in the early years of his career, winning the Slam Dunk Contest as a rookie. He beat Gerald Green, James White, Eric Bledsoe, Jeremy Evans and Kenneth Faried to become the first Raptors player to win the competition since Vince Carter.

"Torch" spent the first four and a half seasons of his career with the Raptors before getting traded to the Orlando Magic midway through the 2016-17 NBA season. He was at his best with the Magic as one of the best-scoring sixth men in the league. His tenure in Orlando ended last season when his contract was bought out, and he became a free agent.

Ross then signed with the Phoenix Suns and provided a spark off the bench. However, he barely had any playing time in the postseason, as the Suns were eliminated in the second round.

