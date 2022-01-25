"I'd say he's Jordan-esque" – Chris Broussard on Patrick Mahomes' 'GOAT potential' and early comparisons with Michael Jordan

NBA legend superstar Michael Jordan is a measuring stick for comparing the greatness of professional athletes around the world. Jordan will always be known as one of the best players to ever step on a basketball court, as his resume of impressive accomplishments goes on to speak for itself.

Jordan wasn't only known for his ability to put up impressive production, but it was what he did in clutch moments that set him apart. While there are many pros who have produced record-setting numbers, it's what those players do on the biggest stage that truly makes them great.

After his latest performance in Sunday night's impressive win over the Buffalo Bills, NFL quarterback Patrick Mahomes had the sporting world buzzing with his ability to step up in crunch time for the Kansas City Chiefs.

On ESPN's "First Things First," sports analyst Chris Broussard compared Mahomes to the legendary NBA superstar, saying he has become "Jordan-esque."

"People were saying Jordan was the greatest basketball player ever long before he won 6 rings. ... Mahomes is Jordan-esque & he has GOAT potential. Mahomes has shown he's more clutch & shows up in the big moments in ways Rodgers, Manning & Marino haven't." —

Patrick Mahomes receiving the Michael Jordan comparison

It didn't take long before the NBA was buzzing about the ability of a young guard playing for the Chicago Bulls. As brought up by Chris Broussard, Michael Jordan was becoming a superstar long before he won six NBA championships. Jordan was becoming one of the league's best players as he was a dominant superstar who could take over a game at any moment.

The comparison of Patrick Mahomes to Jordan is going to draw attention, and it's fair to say Mahomes is on his way to accomplishing that level of stardom.

Since winning his first Super Bowl, Mahomes has become one of the NFL's most dangerous players. Playing the game's most important position, Mahomes has been a generational talent who has translated the way the quarterback position is viewed.

After his impressive late-game heroics against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, the young quarterback is one win away from making another appearance in the Super Bowl. Much like Jordan when entering the NBA with the Bulls, Mahomes has transformed the NFL with his athleticism and ability.

