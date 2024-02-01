"I'd trade Josh Giddey for Bruce Bowen": Thunder fans demand to move controversy-stricken point guard at deadline

Josh Giddey is reportedly one of the names to watch out for heading into the Feb. 8 trade deadline. The OKC Thunder’s three-year guard has seen his numbers significantly drop off this season compared to last campaign’s impressive output. As Oklahoma is likely playoff-bound they could move him for a proven veteran with outside shooting and defense.

Giddey is averaging 11.6 points, 6.2 rebounds and 4.6 assists per game this season. During the 2022-23 campaign, he put up 16.6 ppg, 7.9 rpg and 6.2 apg. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s continued rise to superstardom and Jalen Williams’ emergence have limited his role and impact.

As the NBA trade deadline approaches, some Thunder fans are urging the team to move on from Josh Giddey:

“At this point, I’d trade Josh Giddey for Bruce Bowen.”

Bruce Brown played a key role for the Denver Nuggets during the 2023 playoffs, particularly in the Western Conference Finals and the NBA Finals. Brown’s shooting, hustle, defense and veteran play were maximized by the Nuggets on their way to their first franchise championship.

Getting Brown, who will earn $22 million this season, will be tough as Josh Giddey is in the books for just $6.5 million. The Thunder will have to add another player or include a future draft pick for the 2023 NBA champ. Oklahoma may not be willing to do that.

Despite the drop in his numbers and the controversy that surrounded him over the past few months, Giddey’s future is still quite bright. He is on a much better trajectory than Bruce Brown, which will make the Thunder hesitant to involve him in a trade.

Will the Thunder trade Josh Giddey?

The OKC Thunder may be confident that they can win the 2024 NBA championship with what they already have. After Wednesday’s win over the Denver Nuggets, they improved their record to 33-15, just one game behind the Minnesota Timberwolves (34-14) for the top spot in the Western Conference. Oklahoma has also given Minnesota fits every time they met this season and will be confident against the Timberwolves.

The Thunder also decisively won the season series against the Nuggets (3-1) and are 1-1 versus the LA Clippers. If the regular-season trend carries over to the postseason, Oklahoma does not have to trade Josh Giddey. His numbers may have dropped, but he is still the team’s second-best playmaker and arguably its best passer.

How the OKC Thunder will do in the 2024 playoffs may be a better gauge of Giddey’s importance to the team. For now, Oklahoma is likely keeping him instead of going after somebody like Bruce Brown.

