"I’d trust Ballsack Sports sources before Ric Bucher’s", "Must have a vendetta against the Brooklyn Nets" - Fans annoyed with Ric Bucher for his "sources" about Kyrie Irving's outrageous contract demands

A recent quote by Ric Bucher on Kyrie Irving garnered a lot of attention from fans. However, with Irving also denying the validity of the quote, fans sent in reactions to Bucher's "sources".

Ric Bucher has come under fire as of late for making some false claims. He faced criticism as recently as a few days ago. It was regarding his reports on Ben Simmons leaving the Brooklyn Nets' group chat after they asked him to play in Game 4.

However, with The Athletic's Shams Charania denying the validity of these claims, Bucher faced significant backlash for reporting "fake news".

on the rumors that Ben Simmons left the Nets group chat after they asked him to play in game 4 against the Celtics "This NEVER happened.. it's an amazing story but it didn't happen" @ShamsCharania on the rumors that Ben Simmons left the Nets group chat after they asked him to play in game 4 against the Celtics #PMSLive "This NEVER happened.. it's an amazing story but it didn't happen"@ShamsCharania on the rumors that Ben Simmons left the Nets group chat after they asked him to play in game 4 against the Celtics #PMSLive https://t.co/wzWShQzG9m

In similar circumstances, Ric Bucher has now taken a shot at Nets superstar guard Kyrie Irving. He said:

"[Nets governor] Joe Tsai has already shown he’s willing to play hardball with Kyrie by taking a max extension off the table almost immediately.

“Now, part of that may be Kyrie’s doing. I’m told he wanted his new contract to guarantee he wouldn’t have to play more than 60 games in a season and would not have to play any back-to-backs, which he apparently referred to as inhumane.”

NBACentral @TheNBACentral Ric Bucher: "I'm told [Kyrie Irving] wanted his new contract to guarantee he wouldn't have to play more than 60 games in a season and would not have to play any back-to-backs." ahnfiredigital.com/nba/brooklyn-n… Ric Bucher: "I'm told [Kyrie Irving] wanted his new contract to guarantee he wouldn't have to play more than 60 games in a season and would not have to play any back-to-backs." ahnfiredigital.com/nba/brooklyn-n…

Although the story garnered a lot of attention from fans, the situation took a wild turn as Irving responded to the tweet himself.

Posting a GIF of a baseball player tipping his cap, Irving called out the false nature of these comments made by Bucher. With people taking note of this development, NBA fans have sent in some hilarious reactions to the situation.

Here are some of the funniest responses on Twitter:

NetsKingdom 👑🗽 @NetsKingdomAJ Brooklyn Nets Kyrie Irving Responds to Ric Bucher Second Fake Story under twitter repost Brooklyn Nets Kyrie Irving Responds to Ric Bucher Second Fake Story under twitter repost https://t.co/A0lWOGjlel

dwayne @dwayne94486770 @NetsKingdomAJ Why @RicBucher just flat out lying now and attacking nets players? He trying to become the next @getnickwright @NetsKingdomAJ Why @RicBucher just flat out lying now and attacking nets players? He trying to become the next @getnickwright?

Tasha Renee' @TashaReneenc @NetsKingdomAJ At this point Ricky is just bored! After he lied about Ben Simmons, no one is gonna believe him anymore… @NetsKingdomAJ At this point Ricky is just bored! After he lied about Ben Simmons, no one is gonna believe him anymore…

zrt @jerseysportsguy @NetsKingdomAJ None of our great beat writers and reporters got this info but somehow bucher did ? Mega cap @NetsKingdomAJ None of our great beat writers and reporters got this info but somehow bucher did ? Mega cap

#booya @PaulTweetz2Much NBACentral @TheNBACentral Ric Bucher: "I'm told [Kyrie Irving] wanted his new contract to guarantee he wouldn't have to play more than 60 games in a season and would not have to play any back-to-backs." ahnfiredigital.com/nba/brooklyn-n… Ric Bucher: "I'm told [Kyrie Irving] wanted his new contract to guarantee he wouldn't have to play more than 60 games in a season and would not have to play any back-to-backs." ahnfiredigital.com/nba/brooklyn-n… Shams literally just called Ric Bucher a liar and now people are believing him 2 days later twitter.com/TheNBACentral/… Shams literally just called Ric Bucher a liar and now people are believing him 2 days later twitter.com/TheNBACentral/…

Cody Mallory @RealCodyMallory I know I’m late to this… but Ric Bucher must have a vendetta against the Brooklyn Nets I know I’m late to this… but Ric Bucher must have a vendetta against the Brooklyn Nets https://t.co/n9hVt41sSa

Apollo @RedNationBlogga Ric Bucher been on one with the fake reports lately and nobody has checked him. Ric Bucher been on one with the fake reports lately and nobody has checked him.

El Boogie @cleric7 NBACentral @TheNBACentral Ric Bucher: "I'm told [Kyrie Irving] wanted his new contract to guarantee he wouldn't have to play more than 60 games in a season and would not have to play any back-to-backs." ahnfiredigital.com/nba/brooklyn-n… Ric Bucher: "I'm told [Kyrie Irving] wanted his new contract to guarantee he wouldn't have to play more than 60 games in a season and would not have to play any back-to-backs." ahnfiredigital.com/nba/brooklyn-n… Ric Bucher right now twitter.com/TheNBACentral/… Ric Bucher right now twitter.com/TheNBACentral/… https://t.co/RORYodhT15

J @mindjitsu @jrichardgoodman Not saying it’s false but Ric Bucher says some wild things that no one else seems able to verify quite often @jrichardgoodman Not saying it’s false but Ric Bucher says some wild things that no one else seems able to verify quite often

coach couch @idkhoops NBACentral @TheNBACentral Ric Bucher: "I'm told [Kyrie Irving] wanted his new contract to guarantee he wouldn't have to play more than 60 games in a season and would not have to play any back-to-backs." ahnfiredigital.com/nba/brooklyn-n… Ric Bucher: "I'm told [Kyrie Irving] wanted his new contract to guarantee he wouldn't have to play more than 60 games in a season and would not have to play any back-to-backs." ahnfiredigital.com/nba/brooklyn-n… Ric Bucher this entire week twitter.com/thenbacentral/… Ric Bucher this entire week twitter.com/thenbacentral/… https://t.co/EMcPgUSAOD

LegendOfWinning @LegendOfWinning NBACentral @TheNBACentral Ric Bucher: "I'm told [Kyrie Irving] wanted his new contract to guarantee he wouldn't have to play more than 60 games in a season and would not have to play any back-to-backs." ahnfiredigital.com/nba/brooklyn-n… Ric Bucher: "I'm told [Kyrie Irving] wanted his new contract to guarantee he wouldn't have to play more than 60 games in a season and would not have to play any back-to-backs." ahnfiredigital.com/nba/brooklyn-n… Ric Bucher is the same one who broke the bogus “Ben Simmons left the group chat” story twitter.com/thenbacentral/… Ric Bucher is the same one who broke the bogus “Ben Simmons left the group chat” story twitter.com/thenbacentral/…

AJ ™ @AJsHoopHype ClutchPoints @ClutchPointsApp Kyrie Irving's responds with a 🧢 in regards to a report about having "his new contract to guarantee he wouldn't have to play more than 60 games in a season and would not have to play any back-to-backs." Kyrie Irving's responds with a 🧢 in regards to a report about having "his new contract to guarantee he wouldn't have to play more than 60 games in a season and would not have to play any back-to-backs." https://t.co/dLRuRNmqfj Ric Bucher wrong again? I am shocked. twitter.com/clutchpointsap… Ric Bucher wrong again? I am shocked. twitter.com/clutchpointsap…

👺 @mo_the_african Ric Bucher just out here lying for no reason Ric Bucher just out here lying for no reason

ReyWil @ReyWil17 @TheNBACentral I’d trust Ballsack Sports sources before Ric Bucher’s @TheNBACentral I’d trust Ballsack Sports sources before Ric Bucher’s

ICE @Makyle_Ice NBACentral @TheNBACentral Ric Bucher: "I'm told [Kyrie Irving] wanted his new contract to guarantee he wouldn't have to play more than 60 games in a season and would not have to play any back-to-backs." ahnfiredigital.com/nba/brooklyn-n… Ric Bucher: "I'm told [Kyrie Irving] wanted his new contract to guarantee he wouldn't have to play more than 60 games in a season and would not have to play any back-to-backs." ahnfiredigital.com/nba/brooklyn-n… Stop giving Ric bucher quotes a spotlight twitter.com/TheNBACentral/… Stop giving Ric bucher quotes a spotlight twitter.com/TheNBACentral/…

The knives appear to be out for Ric Bucher after Irving also falsified the analyst's claims. However, with Irving's reaction to the tweet, it could also be suggestive of some future developments in his offseason saga.

Developments in Kyrie Irving's offseason saga

Kyrie Irving heads to the bench in the first-half

Alongside superstar teammate Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving has been the center of a lot of the chatter in the offseason. With several rumors seeing him connected to the LA Lakers, several expected Irving to be on the move.

This narrative has seen several changes since. Some comments made by Irving suggest that he wished to play out the season in Brooklyn. However, there is little hope of seeing the guard return in a Nets jersey.

However, the matter became slightly more complicated following Durant's ultimatum to Nets owner Joe Tsai. While the Durant situation itself was shocking, Irving also joined in criticizing the front-office and coaching staff.

hoopsrumors.com/2022/08/atlant… Kevin Durant‘s desire to see the Nets get rid of general manager Sean Marks and head coach Steve Nash is shared by teammate Kyrie Irving: Kevin Durant‘s desire to see the Nets get rid of general manager Sean Marks and head coach Steve Nash is shared by teammate Kyrie Irving:hoopsrumors.com/2022/08/atlant…

This development has practically kickstarted the rumor mill surrounding Irving. Considering the lack of resources from other teams to acquire him, the guard finds himself connected to the Lakers once again.

There may be new developments on the horizon as the Lakers are willing to include draft picks in the package for Irving.

(via nydailynews.com/sports/basketb…) REPORT: The Lakers are now “willing” to include both 2027 and 2029 first-round picks in a potential deal for Kyrie Irving.(via @Krisplashed REPORT: The Lakers are now “willing” to include both 2027 and 2029 first-round picks in a potential deal for Kyrie Irving.(via @Krisplashed, nydailynews.com/sports/basketb…) https://t.co/hRvacdLbIG

