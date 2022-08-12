"I’d trust Ballsack Sports sources before Ric Bucher’s", "Must have a vendetta against the Brooklyn Nets" - Fans annoyed with Ric Bucher for his "sources" about Kyrie Irving's outrageous contract demands

A recent quote by Ric Bucher on Kyrie Irving garnered a lot of attention from fans. However, with Irving also denying the validity of the quote, fans sent in reactions to Bucher's "sources".
Ric Bucher has come under fire as of late for making some false claims. He faced criticism as recently as a few days ago. It was regarding his reports on Ben Simmons leaving the Brooklyn Nets' group chat after they asked him to play in Game 4.
However, with The Athletic's Shams Charania denying the validity of these claims, Bucher faced significant backlash for reporting "fake news".
In similar circumstances, Ric Bucher has now taken a shot at Nets superstar guard Kyrie Irving. He said:
"[Nets governor] Joe Tsai has already shown he’s willing to play hardball with Kyrie by taking a max extension off the table almost immediately.
“Now, part of that may be Kyrie’s doing. I’m told he wanted his new contract to guarantee he wouldn’t have to play more than 60 games in a season and would not have to play any back-to-backs, which he apparently referred to as inhumane.”
Although the story garnered a lot of attention from fans, the situation took a wild turn as Irving responded to the tweet himself.
Posting a GIF of a baseball player tipping his cap, Irving called out the false nature of these comments made by Bucher. With people taking note of this development, NBA fans have sent in some hilarious reactions to the situation.
The knives appear to be out for Ric Bucher after Irving also falsified the analyst's claims. However, with Irving's reaction to the tweet, it could also be suggestive of some future developments in his offseason saga.
Developments in Kyrie Irving's offseason saga
Alongside superstar teammate Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving has been the center of a lot of the chatter in the offseason. With several rumors seeing him connected to the LA Lakers, several expected Irving to be on the move.
This narrative has seen several changes since. Some comments made by Irving suggest that he wished to play out the season in Brooklyn. However, there is little hope of seeing the guard return in a Nets jersey.
However, the matter became slightly more complicated following Durant's ultimatum to Nets owner Joe Tsai. While the Durant situation itself was shocking, Irving also joined in criticizing the front-office and coaching staff.
This development has practically kickstarted the rumor mill surrounding Irving. Considering the lack of resources from other teams to acquire him, the guard finds himself connected to the Lakers once again.
There may be new developments on the horizon as the Lakers are willing to include draft picks in the package for Irving.