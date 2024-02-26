"I had a death in family " - Michael Jordan cites reason & apologizes for missing Chris Chelios' jersey retirement

American businessman and former professional basketball player Michael Jordan and American retired professional ice hockey defenseman Chris Chelios are Chicago sports legends. Chelios is a Hall of Famer who spent most of his NHL career with the Chicago Blackhawks. He had his jersey retired recently by the team.

Several celebrities were spotted at the Blackhawks game event. However, MJ did not follow through on his invitation to the event.

New York Post Sports reported Jordan posted a video on the NBC Sports Chicago website to explain why he missed the event.

“I had a death in the family for Sunday," The Bulls legend said. "Look, you’re a very deserving man, and I’m proud to see your jersey up there with my jersey. You and I have been friends for 30 years, so I wish you the best. I send a bunch of love, you know, go Blackhawks!”

Exploring Michael Jordan and Chris Chelios’ relationship

The Bulls legend Michael Jordan and Blackhawks legend Chris Chelios are Hall of Fame friends. The two played in Chicago at the same time from 1990-98 and became friends during this time.

They both played in the same arena, the United Center, from 1994-98. Jordan won six championships in Chicago during that span.

Although Chelios led the Blackhawks to the Stanley Cup Final in 1992, the team never raised the cup during his tenure. The Blackhawks finally won the cup in 2010, long after Chelios left. This also marked the end of a title drought that began in 1961.

Chelios is 62 years old, while Jordan is 61. Chelios wore No. 7 with the Blackhawks and made five All-Star teams while in Chicago.

Chelios gave Jordan a shoutout during his speech at the jersey retirement. He credited Jordan with inspiring his training regimen.

“And we go of course to Michael Jordan, who became a dear friend of mine. Without a doubt, the king,” Chelios said. “And that old phrase they use, ‘I want to be like Mike.’ Well, I really did want to be like Mike. And one thing I did, which I hadn’t done previously in my career, was train properly."

"And I just watched him after every game with Tim Grove, his trainer. And I thought to myself, well, if Michael’s got a trainer that might be my edge. I’ll get a trainer.”

Chelios said the two sports legends would celebrate one day soon. MJ also missed this year’s Bulls Ring of Honor ceremony earlier this season. He sent in a video tribute message for that event as well.