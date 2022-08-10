“I deserve massive credit for having the courage to give respect to Kareem, even at the expense of everyone’s idol Michael Jordan” - NBA analyst says his top 50 list is the best ranking list ever put together

Michael Jordan is not the greatest basketball player of all time, according to Nick Wright. The popular NBA analyst believes that both Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and LeBron James are better than the Chicago Bulls legend.

Back in April, Wright published his own rankings of the top 50 NBA players of all time. The list is controversial, to say the least, as some of his picks were very unusual.

However, the analyst defended his top 50 picks on his "What's Wright" podcast. He believes he should get a lot of credit for not choosing Michael Jordan as the number one player.

"I think it is the definitive and best ranking of NBA players that anyone's ever put together and I think that I deserve massive credit for having the courage to give respect to Kareem even at the expense of everyone's idol Michael Jordan."

Many NBA fans believe that Nick Wright wanted his list to be as controversial as possible, and his latest comments may have affirmed this.

Michael Jordan is not the GOAT

Nick Wright is not a big fan of Michael Jordan. He doesn't think he is a better defender than LeBron James, despite winning the Defensive Player of the Year Award.

Wright also doesn't believe that Jordan's flawless record in the NBA Finals is as important as many fans think it is. If going 6-0 in the most important series is not good enough for Wright, it's not surprising that he doesn't give enough credit to Jordan.

Most of the top 50 lists rank Michael Jordan at the very top, but the NBA analyst decided to spice things up. He didn't even put Jordan as the second-best player of all time, as he believes that this spot belongs to Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.

In the end, the five best players in the history of the league are Tim Duncan, Magic Johnson, Jordan, Abdul-Jabbar, and James.

The top of the list is not the only controversial part of it as Wright ranked Luka Doncic in the 20th spot, ahead of legends like Chris Paul, Kevin Garnett, and David Robinson.

Wright would change several things about the list

Nick Wright pointed out how he doesn't have any regrets regarding his top 50 list. However, he would make some changes to it if he were to publish it again.

Considering that the NBA analyst published his rankings in April, the NBA season wasn't over. He didn't include Nikola Jokic on the list, yet he would replace Bernard King with the two-time MVP now.

Another change that he would make is push Kawhi Leonard higher on the list. Leonard was ranked 32nd, lower than Allen Iverson, Patrick Ewing, James Harden, and others.

However, Wright said nothing about changing Jordan's position on his all-time list. It appears that the six-time NBA champion will forever be behind LeBron James. That is very unlikely to change, especially if James wins another ring.

