"I deserve this, I earned this" - Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant on potentially being named an All-Star this season 

Memphis Grizzlies superstar Ja Morant is likely to make his All-Star game debut this season. His journey to Cleveland will be a clean route as he will be making a name for himself as one of the top vote-getters and not just an injury replacement. The former Rookie of the Year ranks second among Western Conference guards behind Steph Curry in the latest vote count released by the NBA.

Speaking to Drew Hill of 'The Daily Memphian,' Ja Morant made his feelings clear regarding his possible All-Star selection, saying:

“I deserve this. I earned this. I worked for this. This is the way I wanted it. I didn’t want to be no alternate. I don’t want to be a spot-filler.”

Morant has indeed proven that he is deserving enough to make his maiden trip to the All-Star weekend. The guard is averaging a career-high 25.3 points, six rebounds and 6.9 assists per game, shooting 48.7% from the floor. The 22-year-old has led the Grizzlies to the third-best record in the West (32-17).

Memphis started the campaign as a team that was expected to end up being in the play-in tournament. Nevertheless, Ja Morant's production and leadership have been crucial in changing that narrative for the young side as they now look like strong contenders to enter the postseason with home-court advantage.

Memphis Grizzlies' Ja Morant in consideration for MVP honors

Ja Morant's stellar year could see him become an All-Star and lead the Memphis Grizzlies to achieve a home-court advantage in the playoffs. Aside from that, the #2 overall pick from the 2019 draft is also considered an MVP candidate this season.

Morant's production has seen a significant rise. It has contributed greatly to his team's successful campaign thus far, which is enough for him to be considered among the top ten MVP candidates this year. His overall game has improved as he has been shooting with great efficiency, along with his intensity on defense, which has proved to be vital for the Grizzlies.

Former and current NBA stars have given Ja Morant his flowers for his stellar year. The way he has left his mark on viewers has been exceptional to watch. Morant's MVP ranking is only expected to improve if he can continue to help the Memphis Grizzlies stay as a top-three side in the stacked Western Conference.

There is still a significant amount of time left in the season, so everyone will be keenly keeping an eye on Ja Morant and his team over the next few weeks to see if they can sustain their strong start to the campaign.

