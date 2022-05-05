“I didn’t expect to come into the season with all of this being put on my plate” - Kyrie Irving on his vaccine stance, says he doesn’t expect everyone to understand

Kyrie Irving and the Brooklyn Nets came into the season as favorites to make the NBA Finals. But a season full of promise, with a loaded roster that included superstar forward Kevin Durant, turned into a disaster.

Throughout the season, Irving remained adamant about his stance of refusing to get vaccinated. Irving was unable to play in any games in New York City or Toronto because of vaccine laws. Irving was able to play full time in NYC after the mandate was adjusted in late March.

It was too little too late for Irving and the Nets. The team struggled to find its groove and was swept in the first round of the playoffs by the Boston Celtics.

On "The ETCs with Kevin Durant," Irving spoke about the challenges throughout the year, including the controversy involving him being unvaccinated. Irving said:

"Not everybody understood my stance this year of being unvaccinated, remaining unvaccinated. You know, I was asked all different types of ways how I felt; whether or not I was gonna waver; did I feel like, you know, I was letting the world down or letting Nets fans down, letting my teammates down.

"And part of that letdown feeling definitely seeped in, because, you know, it completely caught me off guard. I didn't expect to come into the season with all of this being put on my plate."

Kyrie Irving prepares for offseason decision with Brooklyn Nets

Brooklyn Nets superstar Kyrie Irving

Although it wasn't the season Kyrie Irving and the Brooklyn Nets had dreamed of, the team can still get back on track next season.

There was no shortage of dramatic storylines for the organization this year. On top of Irving's ongoing vaccination situation, guard James Harden became disgruntled with the team. It resulted in the Nets trading Harden at the trade deadline for former Philadelphia 76ers star Ben Simmons in February.

With Kevin Durant also missing extended time with an injury, the Nets found themselves battling just to earn a spot in the playoffs. The Nets still have the roster to become a serious contender for the upcoming season.

Legion Hoops @LegionHoops Kyrie Irving on his mindset after being sent home by Nets earlier this season:



“I was wondering at home what my future was going to look like, you know? Whether I was going to be traded, whether I was going to be released,”



(via ETC’s with Kevin Durant Podcast) Kyrie Irving on his mindset after being sent home by Nets earlier this season:“I was wondering at home what my future was going to look like, you know? Whether I was going to be traded, whether I was going to be released,”(via ETC’s with Kevin Durant Podcast) https://t.co/otAIjXlIfH

One of the first orders of business will involve Irving's future with the team, as he's set to have a player option for $36.5 million this summer. Odds are that Irving will sign the extension as the team tries to make a run towards the NBA Finals.

Edited by Joseph Schiefelbein