“I didn’t give a f**k about his legacy, I didn’t care about LeBron’s legacy” - Richard Jefferson says LeBron James respects him and Channing Frye because of their obsession with winning

Not every NBA player is opportuned to play alongside great players like LeBron James, Kobe Bryant or Michael Jordan. Those that do are expected to have the same drive and push as these legends, as they demand it for the team to function at the highest level.

Various players have had their individual experiences playing alongside the greats, most not as friendly as one would hope. The demands placed on the supporting cast are just as tense, and only players who step up and show equal or more drive to win are respected by the greats they play alongside.

Richard Jefferson on the Road Tripping podcast shared his experience playing with LeBron James. The NBA champion revealed that the only reason he and Channing Frye were respected by LBJ was because they were as obsessed with winning as he was.

"The only reason why Bron respects me and Channing and a lot of guys in that crew is because they saw that we were literally as obsessed as he was," Richard said.

"We were as obsessed with winning a championship and I didn't give a f**k about his legacy, I didn't care about LeBron's legacy. I was not out here trying to win a championship to complete his legacy. I'm trying to win a championship by myself, for myself."

Richard Jefferson's time on the court alongside LeBron James

National Basketball Association Cleveland Cavaliers Richard Jefferson, Kevin Love and LeBron James joke around during game two of the American League Championship Series between the Toronto Blue Jays and the Cleveland Indians at Progressive Field on October 15, 2016 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Richard Jefferson joined the Cleveland Cavaliers in the 2015-16 NBA season, having spent a lone season with the Dallas Mavericks. It was LeBron James' second season upon his return to the Cleveland Cavaliers based on his ultimate goal of winning the title with the Cavs.

LeBron James and Kyrie Irving were joined by Jefferson and Channing Frye as the Cavs pushed for a championship title. In the previous season, they became the Eastern Conference Champions but lost the finals to the Golden State Warriors.

Such was not the case in the 2016 playoff finals, as the Cavs had the advantage over the Warriors to clinch the title. The title, which was the first for the franchise, was delivered with a shared grit and drive to win that was duly shared amongst the players.

As a veteran with added depth to the team, Jefferson made 74 appearances and 5 starts in his debut season with the Cavs. He was good for 5.5 points, 1.7 rebounds and 0.8 assists per game, shooting 45.8% from the field and 38.2% from beyond the arc.

He spent two seasons with the Cavs, playing alongside James before leaving for the Denver Nuggets. With the Nuggets, he spent a season after which he retired from the league.

