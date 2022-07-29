“I didn’t know what the f**k was gonna happen” - 5x All-Star says last year’s free agency put him in a depressed state, says signing with the Chicago Bulls was a sigh of relief

DeMar DeRozan opened up about the depressed state he was in during free agency before coming to the Chicago Bulls in a sign-and-trade a year ago.

DeRozan said:

“I didn’t know what the f**k was gonna happen”

Free agency had DeMar DeRozan depressed, thought nobody would sign him

DeRozan was a four-time All-Star in nine seasons with the Toronto Raptors before being traded in July 2018 to the San Antonio Spurs. As a free agent last summer, he started to get worried about what would happen.

Not being aware of which city will be his new home, or who could be his next teammates, was nerve-wracking. DeRozan held up well, as this was the first time he mentioned being down during free agency. He showed no signs of discomfort at the time.

The transition paid off in the end, as DeRozan is now the shining star in Chicago alongside Zach Lavine and company.

DeRozan was an All-Star again as he helped the Bulls to the playoffs last season after a four-year absence. Though they lost in the first round, their efforts were noticed.

The Bulls made themselves an effective force with DeRozan. LaVine having another helping hand is a blessing, not to mention DeMar’s size and command. That was something the Bulls lacked, and DeRozan filled the spot and then some.

Going forward, one can imagine DeRozan’s depression has dissipated. With the success the team saw with him, he is probably rather happy with his new destination.

Saying goodbye to his longtime home in Canada must have been a difficult matter, though.

DeRozan was a superstar in Toronto and was treated as such. Losing him was a scar for the Raptors that has yet to heal, especially as Toronto fans keep seeing Chicago inch toward being greater as time passes. Meanwhile, he missed out on the Raptors' 2019 championship.

The pair of LaVine and DeRozan has proved to be one of the most effective in the league. Thankfully for both players, they seem happy in their new relationship.

DeRozan's apprehension for free agency was completely warranted.

Free agency can wrack nerves for even the greatest. A first time waiting to see if anyone is going to pick you up. Wondering where your new city will be. These are all things to worry about while in free agency.

Thankfully for DeRozan, his wait paid off. There is no telling what the future holds for him in Chicago.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far