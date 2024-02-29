“I didn’t tell one single lie”: Kendrick Perkins doubles down on Domantas Sabonis’ MVP case amid triple-double frenzy

Despite Sacramento Kings star center Domantas Sabonis not being named a 2024 All-Star, ESPN’s Kendrick Perkins recently made a case for him winning MVP. After getting ridiculed for his take, the former NBA champion didn’t change course and instead doubled down on advocating Sabonis’ MVP narrative.

Perkins first brought up Sabonis’ MVP candidacy on ESPN’s “NBA Today,” questioning why he isn’t mentioned among the league’s top superstars.

He highlighted Sabonis being the NBA’s leader in double-doubles (54) and triple-doubles (21) on a competitive Kings team (33-25, eighth in the Western Conference).

“Hell, if we wanna make a case, why are we not saying anything about Sabonis?” Perkins asked. “If we’re going based on numbers, Sabonis is leading the NBA in triple-doubles. He’s also leading the league in double-doubles. The man is averaging 20 [points], 13 [rebounds] and eight [assists per game]. … I thought triple-doubles meant something.”

Perkins subsequently faced mockery, with a clip of his hot take being shared by “Awful Announcing” on X/Twitter. However, rather than walk back his bold take, the former 14-year NBA veteran reiterated that Domantas Sabonis is a legitimate MVP candidate.

“I mean, I didn’t tell one single lie,” Perkins said. “Sabonis is averaging 20, 13 and eight, and he’s leading the league in double-doubles and triple-doubles! So, why isn’t his name mentioned in the MVP conversation, again?!”

Does Domantas Sabonis have a valid MVP case?

Most would probably agree that Domantas Sabonis should have a gripe about being left off this year’s West All-Star team. However, it will likely be difficult for the three-time All-Star to seriously challenge for MVP given his steep competition.

The players at the top of the 2024 MVP betting odds are each putting up more impressive stats on equally competitive or better teams.

Denver Nuggets superstar center Nikola Jokic tops FanDuel’s MVP odds (-155). The two-time MVP has led the Nuggets to a 40-19 record (third in the West). Meanwhile, he is averaging 25.9 points, 12.3 rebounds, 9.3 assists, 1.2 steals, 0.9 blocks and 1.0 3-pointers per game on 58.3% shooting through 57 games.

In contrast, Domantas Sabonis is averaging 19.9 ppg, 13.2 rpg, 8.4 apg, 0.8 spg, 0.5 bpg and 0.5 3pg on 61.6% shooting through 58 games. Meanwhile, the Kings (33-25) are 6.5 games behind the Nuggets.

So, Jokic has the edge in scoring, assists, steals, blocks, 3s and team record, while Sabonis only has the edge in rebounds and efficiency.

Additionally, the NBA’s two leading scorers sit second and third in FanDuel’s MVP odds. OKC Thunder superstar guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander ranks second (+220 odds) while averaging 31.2 ppg through 57 games. Meanwhile, Dallas Mavericks superstar guard Luka Doncic ranks third (+700 odds) while averaging 34.4 ppg through 51 games.

Gilgeous-Alexander’s Thunder (41-17, second in the West) sit 8.0 games ahead of Sabonis’ Kings. Meanwhile Doncic’s Mavericks (34-25, seventh in the West) are 0.5 games ahead of Sacramento.

Thus, Sabonis’ best-case scenario will likely be finishing behind the top three MVP finalists, as he did last season (seventh).

