“I didn’t want a cent of Shaquille’s money" - Shaunie Henderson clears air on her intentions of splitting up with $500 million-worth Shaquille O'Neal

NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal and longtime partner Shaunie Henderson went through a high-profile divorce in 2011, nine years after their 2002 marriage. O'Neal was at the tail end of his lucrative 19-year basketball career at the time. However, according to Henderson, she never desired to receive part of the former MVP's massive net worth.

O'Neal initially filed for divorce from Henderson in Miami in 2007, citing their marriage being "irretrievably broken." However, Henderson filed a court motion to dismiss the four-time NBA champion's filing, with the couple calling off their divorce in 2008.

One year later, Henderson changed course, filing for separation in Los Angeles due to "irreconcilable differences." She reportedly sought sole custody of her and O'Neal's four children, with the big man receiving visitation rights.

Their divorce settlement was ultimately finalized in 2011. Shaquille O'Neal agreed to pay his ex-wife $10,000 a month in alimony and $10,000 in monthly child support for each of their four children.

Due to having a prenup in place and Florida courts handling the divorce, the 15-time All-Star retained most of his assets. Thus, he avoided potentially relinquishing hundreds of millions of dollars in the settlement. His net worth has since ballooned to $500 million as of 2024 after numerous savvy business moves and endorsements.

In her new book, “Undefeated: Changing the Rules and Winning on My Own Terms,” Henderson wrote in depth about her and O'Neal's marriage and divorce.

According to the 49-year-old, she never attempted to secure a large portion of O'Neal's net worth. Instead, she just wanted a peaceful separation and sufficient child support.

“I told my divorce attorneys I didn’t want to fight with Shaquille. I just wanted him to take care of his kids,” Henderson wrote.

“I didn’t care about anything else. I had also told them I didn’t want a cent of Shaquille’s money, and I meant it. I wanted to be free to have the life I wanted, on my terms, even while raising five kids under eleven. … I’d turned my back on mansions, luxury cars, private jets, and a lifetime of wealth and privilege.”

Henderson has since experienced success as the founder and CEO of Amirah, Inc., the production company behind the reality television show "Basketball Wives." Additionally, she remarried in 2022 to pastor Keion Henderson, receiving O'Neal's approval.

Shaunie Henderson doesn't blame Shaquille O'Neal for failed marriage

As for Shaunie Henderson and Shaquille O'Neal's present-day relationship, Henderson noted that they have overcome their differences and "reached a place of peaceful coexistence.” She added that she “doesn’t want to ruin that" with her new book.

Henderson also clarified that she doesn't blame O'Neal for their marriage's dissolution, as "he did the best he could with the tools he had."

"Neither of us took the time to invest in our future by seeking marriage counseling, which, looking back, we probably should have," Henderson wrote. "We both thought we were doing ‘the right thing’ by jumping into family life, and we gave it our best."

So, it appears that her book is meant to clear up misconceptions about their divorce rather than to disparage the NBA legend.

