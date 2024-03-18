“I didn’t want to die" - 76ers' forward opens up on losing family members that inspired his NBA comeback

The Philadelphia 76ers recently signed center Kai Jones to a ten-day contract, adding depth to their frontcourt. Jones has been a free agent since October after the Charlotte Hornets waived him following a rather public request to be traded to another team.

Before being waived, Jones displayed odd behavior on social media that attracted criticism. His behavior could have also been why teams were not interested in hiring him after he became available. But he looks ready to make a comeback.

While speaking with Shams Charania, Jones became candid about his life struggles.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"I was having a tough time with some family members passing away," Jones said. "I lost two of my great-grandparents in one summer and you know, it was an emotional summer for me. Dealing with that along with the NBA lifestyle can be a lot.

Jones also shared he failed to cope with the NBA's grind during an emotional time. Afterward, he talked about learning how to deal with adversity.

He also discussed the reasoning behind his bizarre social media activity, which he displayed earlier this season.

"To be honest with you Shams, I didn't want to die," Jones added after talking about how the death of his loved ones affected him. "My grandmother, she died from old age and I'm like 'I don't wanna die I wanna live forever.'"

Expand Tweet

Jones looks ready to put a tough chapter of his life behind him. Fans also seem excited to see what he could do with the 76ers.

Also read: “Tweak god back”: NBA fans thrilled as Kai Jones set to sign with Sixers on 10-day contract

Kai Jones will not be available for the 76ers vs. Heat game

Fans looking forward to Kai Jones' debut with the 76ers will have to wait a little longer. The young center is listed as out against the Miami Heat. Before the injury, Jones was assigned to the Sixers' G-league affiliate, the Delaware Blue Coats.

He played two games for the Blue Coats but got hurt in his second game. It was later reported that he was dealing with a hamstring injury. However, he was still called up to the main roster. The 76ers front office is yet to release a report on how severe the injury is and how long he will be out.

His next chance to debut for the 76ers will be on Wed (Mar. 20), when the team travels to Phoenix to take on the Suns.

Once Jones becomes available, he could be third on the team's depth chart behind Mo Bamba and Paul Reed.