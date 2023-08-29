“I don't have the DJ hair” – Shaquille O'Neal reveals what makes him jealous of his son Myles O’Neal

Since his NBA career ended, Shaquille O'Neal has pursued countless different ventures. One of them has given him an opportunity to build a closer relationship with one of his sons.

Throughout the summer, Shaquille O'Neal has been performing in stadiums as a DJ. The name for his act is DJ Diesel. Shaq has always had a passion for music, and DJing is something he used to do for fun on the side. One of his most viral videos is him performing in his kitchen for his sons.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Now that his children are getting older, they are starting to pursue their own passions. One of them, Myles, is working to become a successful DJ himself.

During a recent interview with People magazine, Shaq opened up on DJing being something him and Myles can bond over. He even admitted that they trade songs back and forth with one another. Shaq also wasn't shy about being jealous about Myles' talent.

"We always trade songs," says Shaquille. "We've been practicing together."

"I've seen him perform many times and he's really good. I'm actually jealous, he's really good."

The main thing Shaq is jealous about is his son's look. He feels Myles has the perfect hair for a DJ while he is stuck being bald.

"He has that DJ hair. I don't have the DJ hair."

Expand Tweet

Shaquille O'Neal is fresh off major DJ appearance at Lollapalooza

Similar to his journey to the NBA, Shaquille O'Neal had to prove himself as a DJ as well. When he first got into the profession, he really only got spots for celebrity appearances. Shaq admitted it was tough at first, but eventually he got a real opportunity to showcase his talent.

"They'd put me in the celebrity DJ pool, and I had to do a lot of the celebrity stuff."

"Everybody knew that I knew what I was doing," he says. "I was like, "I'm not a celebrity DJ, I'm a real DJ."

Over the years, "DJ Diesel" has become a household name in the music community. The LA Lakers legend recently got to do a set a Lollapalooza, a major music festival held in Chicago.

The former MVP has been touring all summer, and has no signs of slowing down. For those interested in seeing him perform, he'll be in major cities like Las Vegas and Dallas in the coming weeks.

USA's top sports cardiologists discuss Bronny James' cardiac arrest and recovery time here (Exclusive)