I don’t condone what Ja has done” – Draymond Green discards ‘lock him up’ take on Ja Morant by Adin Ross

The recent gun-flashing incident involving Ja Morant has sparked intense debate and garnered significant attention across the NBA community. While many have voiced their disappointment and frustration, it is essential to approach the situation with a fair and balanced perspective.

In response to popular streamer Adin Ross' strong condemnation of Morant, Draymond Green has taken a different stance, choosing not to endorse the 'lock him up' narrative.

Morant's actions cannot be defended or justified, as they reflect poor judgement and disregard for the consequences of his behaviour. The repercussions he is likely to face, including a potential suspension and other official penalties, are expected to impact both him personally and the Memphis Grizzlies as a whole. The seriousness of the situation should not be undermined.

Draymond Green via his Podcast:

"I don't condone what JA has done. But what I will say is I saw a couple of people screaming like lock him up, lock him up. Like it's actually not illegal to have a gun a lot of places in America. So to just start screaming lock him up. You are actually don't know if he broke a law."

Supporting Ja Morant: Nurturing positive change in the NBA community

It is crucial to avoid adopting an overly aggressive and punitive attitude towards Morant. While Ross passionately advocated for harsh punishment, Draymond Green recognised the need for a more nuanced approach.

His response highlights the importance of understanding the complexities surrounding Morant's actions and the potential for growth and redemption.

Ja Morant in Memphis Grizzlies Jersey

Ultimately, it is up to Morant to reflect on his choices and make positive changes in his life. The NBA community should focus on supporting him through this challenging period rather than solely condemning him.

It is in this spirit that Draymond Green's stance stands out as a more thoughtful and empathetic perspective, emphasising the potential for redemption and growth instead of solely advocating for punishment.

