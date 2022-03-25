“I don’t even think the Lakers believe what Shaq is saying” - Kendrick Perkins reacts to Shaquille O'Neal's bold prediction about LA Lakers beating Phoenix Suns in playoffs 

Former NBA star Shaquille O'Neal made a bold prediction, saying the LA Lakers will beat the Phoenix Suns if they make the playoffs as the eighth seed.

Not many agree with the four-time champion, and former player turned analyst Kendrick Perkins also belongs in that category. While addressing Shaq's comments on ESPN's Pardon The Interruption show, Perkins said:

"I don't even think the Lakers believe what Shaq is saying. The Lakers are in a must-win situation every single game and LeBron James sat out last night. So with LeBron James sitting out that just shows the world how the Lakers feel about this season."

The LA Lakers, 31-42 for the season, are currently fighting to keep their place in the play-in tournament. They are ninth in the conference standings, 0.5 games ahead of the tenth-seeded New Orleans Pelicans and two games ahead of the 11th-seeded San Antonio Spurs.

Meanwhile, the Phoenix Suns have clinched homecourt for the entire postseason by sealing their place as the #1 seed in the West. They have a league-best 60-14 record so far.

They are the team to beat in the NBA this season, but Shaquille O'Neal believes that Anthony Davis' return from injury and Russell Westbrook improving his form in the playoffs could see them claim an unlikely win over the Suns in the first round.

Do the LA Lakers have what it takes to prove Shaquille O'Neal's prediction right?

The LA Lakers started the 2021-22 NBA season as the favorites to win the Western Conference. Following a dismal preseason run, the Lakers failed to make noise throughout their first few games of the campaign. They struggled to find their chemistry early on, and injuries to LeBron James and Anthony Davis only worsened their hopes of doing well as the season progressed.

The LA Lakers managed to stay close to the .500 mark until January, but since then, they have continued to slump, failing to win consecutive games over two and a half months now. LeBron James has been playing through a knee injury, while Anthony Davis is currently sidelined because of a midfoot sprain. He is likely to remain out for the rest of the regular-season games.

Meanwhile, Russell Westbrook has been underwhelming for most of the year but seems to have rediscovered his mojo in his last four outings. However, it remains to be seen whether he can sustain his efficient performances in the final nine games of the campaign.

These factors make it tough to see Shaquille O'Neal's prediction of the LA Lakers beating the Suns turning into a reality. Phoenix is on a different level altogether at both ends of the floor. They rank first in offensive ratings and second in defensive ratings.

The Lakers, meanwhile, haven't been able to stay consistent on either end of the floor. LeBron James has been their sole reliable option on offense as he continues to drop roughly 30 points per contest, while defensively, the Lakers have struggled with and without Anthony Davis.

The LA Lakers may have a marginal chance of causing an upset. They still boast an experienced roster, and postseason basketball may suit their strengths. That could be one thing Shaquille O'Neal must be banking on too. But the Suns are coming off an NBA Finals run as well, so the odds of them slipping up against an underwhelming Lakers team are very low.

Edited by Parimal