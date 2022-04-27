"I don’t even think LeBron does that... I’ve been around Steph, he doesn’t work like that" - Kevin Durant blames media for creating false narratives around star players

Kevin Durant dismisses the notion that superstars like Steph Curry, LeBron James, and himself are involved in the front office decision-making process of their franchises. He doesn't accept that narrative. He believes everyone in the organization has their own role and nobody oversteps their boundaries in running a team.

After the Brooklyn Nets got swept by the Boston Celtics in the first round of the playoffs, a lot of questions arose about the franchise's future. Like most superstars, Durant had to answer questions regarding the future of his teammates and if he wants to run the unit back. He answered the relevant questions but added that he doesn't run the franchise. KD said:

"I feel like that’s a narrative that (the media created). I don’t even think LeBron does that. ... He might have input or know some information. But him saying, ‘This is who you should get. That’s who you should get,’ I don’t think it works like that."

Durant even recalled his personal experience while playing for the Golden State Warriors, suggesting that Curry didn't partake in those decisions as well. He said:

"I’ve been around Steph. He doesn’t work like that. Let people do their jobs. It’s not on me to overstep what they do. I’m just here to support. If they need me to text or call somebody that may come, of course."

KD mentioned that superstars help in whatever way they can, such as texting or calling a potential trade target or free agent.

Curry, Draymond Green, Klay Thompson, coach Steve Kerr and general manager Bob Myers visited New York to convince Durant to join the team during the summer of 2016. Durant was also in touch with James Harden before the latter joined the Nets.

Franchise players are often consulted on huge decisions because the roster needs to be built around them, but they aren't actively involved in the front office process.

Durant said:

"Sean (Marks) will hit me, like, ‘Goran (Dragic) is interested; what you think?’ I (contacted) him. That’s always who I’ve been since I got here. I’ve never had control. I don’t want it. ... I don’t want to know, because I’m the 'franchise player.' It’s just the fact I want to know who my teammates are.

"It’s disrespectful for me to come and try to override what they do because of my status in the league. That’s not fair to them. Everybody has a career. I just want to know."

Kevin Durant comments on Kyrie Irving's future with the Brooklyn Nets

Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving of the Brooklyn Nets

Kyrie Irving's future with the Brooklyn Nets has been uncertain ever since he decided to be a part-time player by refusing to take the COVID-19 vaccine. Although the New York City mandate was lifted, Irving's reliability and team spirit were put into question.

He hasn't been a reliable teammate ever since joining the Nets. In the three seasons he has been a part of the team, he has missed more games than he has played.

When a superstar joins a franchise, fans are ecstatic that they can watch him put on a show in their city. However, Nets fans haven't been that fortunate when it comes to Irving.

After joining the team in the 2019 offseason, he has played in just 45 out of a potential 118 home games. In three seasons, he has played in just 103 regular-season games and 13 playoff games. In those 103 games, the record stands at 58-45 and the playoff games' record at 6-7.

Even though he was healthy enough to play in the 2020 NBA playoffs, he refused to do so until Durant was healthy enough. He then consistently missed games for personal reasons, often without prior intimation to his team. Needless to say, Irving's future with the franchise is not certain.

However, when Kevin Durant was asked about Irving's future with the team, he was sure that he wants to continue playing with his friend. When asked if he was upset over Irving's lack of playing time, he said:

"Of course ... I would love for him to play more. Life is way more important to me than that. I can’t be pissed off. I can’t end the friendship based on something like that. Our friendship is based off who we are as human beings. The basketball adds to it. If we don’t get along on the basketball court, we can easily talk it out as friends."

There is a high chance that Irving and Durant run it back next year with Brooklyn. The only question that remains is, will they find the right pieces to complement them?

