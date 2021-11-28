“I don’t go into a game and make it an individual thing" - LeBron James brushes off Isaiah Stewart's claim that the LA Lakers star's hit was intentional

On November 21st, LeBron James injured Isaiah Stewart in the third quarter of the LA Lakers vs Detroit Pistons game.

James', while rebounding, swung his hand that hit Stewart above his right eye, leaving a deep gash that led to blood and nearly escalated into a fill-blown brawl. A dramatic scene straight out of a low budget hollywood movie played on the court.

Stewart chased James, who wasn't really running away, looking for a physical scuffle that might have ended the fury raging through the 6'8" Detroit center's entire body. The incident that started on that court, due to an intentional foul by James, has continued for far too long.

Now Stewart's recent claims that James did it on purpose have left the Lakers star slightly defensive.

In an article published in USA Today, LeBron James was quoted as refusing Stewart's claims.

“I don’t go into a game and make it an individual thing. I saw his comments and he felt it was intentional or it wasn’t an accident. I’ll go on the record again and say it was (an accident)," said LeBron James.

“It wasn’t intentional at all. I’ve never been that player. I’ve never, ever tried to seek a face contact like that. It’s just not a part of my game or a part of basketball at all,” James continued.

LeBron James will play Isaiah Stewart again on Sunday

LeBron James is all set to meet Stewart again on Sunday. Their previous matchup left LBJ suspended for a game while the 20-year-old Washington graduate was suspended for two games. Their return will, undoubtedly, be full of emotions. It will be crucial for Dwane Casey to find a way to pacify Isaiah on the court.

Bleacher Report @BleacherReport LeBron James has been fined $15K for making an obscene gesture during the Lakers' last game.



He was also given a warning for using profane language in postgame media availability. LeBron James has been fined $15K for making an obscene gesture during the Lakers' last game.He was also given a warning for using profane language in postgame media availability. https://t.co/yyoacvabYk

The Detroit Pistons are the second-last team in the Eastern Conference at the moment. Their record of 4-15 is the fourth worst in the entire league. Meanwhile, the LA Lakers, with 10 wins and 11 losses, are seeded 8th in the Western Conference. They will try their best to get back to a 50% win-loss ratio on Sunday or risk being pushed to the fringes of their conference seedings.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

LeBron James scored 39 points against the Indiana Pacers and 30 points against the Sacramento Kings respectively after his return from his career's first suspension. It will be interesting to see how the 36-year-old star plays against the Detroit Pistons who will surely be charged after the defeat in their last meeting.

Edited by Parimal