Jalen Green recently went live on Instagram just like his fellow NBA star Ja Morant did recently. Normally celebrities and athletes do this to simply get in touch with their fans or to promote whatever project they've got going on for themselves.

However, due to some inappropriate actions from Morant, Green's fans humorously reminded him not to pull out a gun so he wouldn't get into trouble.

Jalen couldn't help but laugh and said:

“Everyone’s commenting ‘don’t pull a pistol out’… I don’t got no gun”.

At this point, Ja Morant has become a laughingstock within the basketball community. Many fans and NBA Insiders are truly disappointed at the fact that Morant decided to misbehave despite initially getting punished for the same act.

Many people think the Memphis Grizzlies star is wasting his career by his recent actions.

Ja Morant's bad tendency of pulling out guns on Instagram Live

Memphis Grizzlies v Los Angeles Lakers

Back in March during the 2022-23 regular season, Ja Morant was suspended for pulling out a gun on his Instagram Live. The NBA wasn't too pleased with his actions but they still let him go easy.

Morant was kept on the sideline until the end of the regular season and was able to return come playoff time. The Memphis Grizzlies star was specifically told not to commit the same mistake again.

However, for some reason, Morant disregarded Adam Silver's instructions and proceeded to pull out a gun again on Instagram Live. The NBA Commissioner is said to be considering major punishments to apply to the Grizzlies star.

As of the time of this writing, Silver decided to suspend Morant indefinitely once again. However, this time around, his suspension is expected to be longer than before.

This means that once the 2023-24 season commences, Memphis won't have their star point guard by their side. This hurts the team a lot considering how influential Morant has been for the Grizzlies on numerous occasions.

Things have begun to go south for Ja Morant as even his sponsorship deals have been discontinuing their support for the basketball superstar.

Nike has reportedly discontinued manufacturing his shoes and has removed them from their store listings.

Morant's future in the NBA could be up in the air if such incidents continue to occur.

