“I don’t know about the longevity” - Tracy McGrady believes Steph Curry could have played during his era, but at the risk of more injuries

Steph Curry and the way he changed the game of basketball gets mentioned fairly often. Most recently, it was by Tracy McGrady in Wednesday’s episode of “The Big Podcast with Shaq” on Spotify.

During the conversation, Shaquille O’Neal and McGrady talked about whether current stars could excel in their time. Shaq is known for contending that not many stars today would have made it then.

Would Steph Curry have excelled in Shaq and Tracy McGrady's era?

On how he judges today's players, O'Neal said:

“I judge today's game off of one statement: Could they have played with us? … If you could not play with us, I don’t think you’re a great player.”

O'Neal, a Hall of Famer, averaged 23.7 points and 10.9 rebounds per game. The center played for six teams, winning four championships, over his 19 years in the NBA.

Known for his immense size and rough playing style, Shaq commends the way the league was before it became dominated by shooters. The league was bigger and tougher when he started, and Steph Curry is neither of those things.

But Tracy McGrady came to Curry’s defense:

“I don’t know, because I look at, I look at Steph right, he’s a prime example.”

Curry is averaging 25.8 points, 5.3 rebounds and 6.3 assists this season. In December, he became the NBA’s all-time greatest 3-point shooter after passing Ray Allen. Steph Curry has 3,083 3-pointers; Allen retired with 2,973.

Such a legendary shooter should have an impact no matter the decade, regardless of how vicious players were in the key.

O’Neal then asked McGrady:

“Could he have played with us? … You don’t think I woulda touched his ass up?”

McGrady answered:

“Heres what I’m saying: I think he could play have played with us, (but) I don’t know about the longevity.”

The league's old rules didn't protect perimeter shooters. Curry would have had to deal with hand-checking, pick-and-roll traps and constant flagrant fouls. Those tactics would have created more opportunities for injury and could eventually pile up.

As McGrady said, Curry is so great, he would arguably dominate just as well during Shaq and McGrady’s era. But the roughness and level of intensity would probably wear on Curry over time.

Curry is a three-time champion who has led the NBA in scoring average twice, in 3-pointers six times, in steals twice and in free-throw percentage four times. The man is an absolute machine. To say that he would not at least excel in the league regardless of different calls and a rougher style of play would be disrespectful.

Curry would arguably do great regardless of era.

