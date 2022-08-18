“I don’t know why we want to dismiss a guy who has 2 regular season MVPs” - Shannon Sharpe says Steph Curry deserves to be in the same conversation as Shaq, Kobe, and Duncan

Golden State Warriors superstar Steph Curry is climbing the ranks of the all-time greats after winning a fourth championship and his first NBA Finals MVP award.

Curry has become one of the most dominant point guards the game has seen. His outside shooting has transformed how the NBA game is played, as teams are now reliant on the 3-point shot. With plenty of elite basketball left, it's interesting to consider how high Curry can climb among the legends of the game.

Former NBA player Derek Fisher said he believes Curry is in the same category as players such as Tim Duncan and Kobe Bryant. On "Skip and Shannon: Undisputed," analyst Shannon Sharpe said he agreed:

"Steph's in my top 10 with (Tim) Duncan, Kobe (Bryant) and Shaq (O'Neal). There's no question about it. I don't know why we want to dismiss a guy who has two MVPs, and one of those is unanimous."

UNDISPUTED @undisputed



"Steph's in my Top 10 with Duncan, Kobe and Shaq, there's no question about it...I don't know why we want to dismiss a guy who has 2 MVPs and one of those is unanimous." — Derek Fisher says he puts Steph in the same class as Duncan, Kobe and Shaq:"Steph's in my Top 10 with Duncan, Kobe and Shaq, there's no question about it...I don't know why we want to dismiss a guy who has 2 MVPs and one of those is unanimous." — @ShannonSharpe Derek Fisher says he puts Steph in the same class as Duncan, Kobe and Shaq:"Steph's in my Top 10 with Duncan, Kobe and Shaq, there's no question about it...I don't know why we want to dismiss a guy who has 2 MVPs and one of those is unanimous." — @ShannonSharpe https://t.co/8MA9Z1Czzc

Steph Curry looks to add to impressive resume

Golden State Warriors superstar Steph Curry

By winning the 2022 championship, Golden State Warriors guard Steph Curry added to an extremely impressive resume. The 34-year-old superstar is one of the most dangerous players in the league and has shown no signs of slowing down.

Curry has won four NBA championships, as well as being named a two-time MVP and eight-time All-NBA recipient. With the Warriors looking like a team that can continue to contend for championships, Curry could add more achievements.

theScore @theScore Derek Fisher is putting Steph Curry up there with the greats. Derek Fisher is putting Steph Curry up there with the greats. 🙌 https://t.co/kglMJSJXWH

Curry has become one of the top shooters in NBA history. But at the same time, the conversation surrounding Curry as one of the game's greatest players ever might need to heat up as well.

Last season, Curry averaged 25.5 points, 5.2 rebounds, 6.3 assists and 1.3 steals per game while shooting 43.7%, including 38.0% from 3-point range.

Curry, the No. 7 pick in the 2009 draft out of Davidson, was named as a member of the NBA's 75th Anniversary Team. He's led the league in scoring twice and in steals once. Although he wasn't an All-Star in his first four seasons, he's been one in eight of nine since (only missing in 2019-20 after playing just five games with a broken foot).

Curry, the son of legendary NBA shooter Dell Curry, has far surpassed what his father accomplished in 16 seasons. Dell was the 1993-94 Sixth Man of the Year.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Joseph Schiefelbein