"I don’t like how Russell Westbrook gets the blame for everything" - Draymond Green defends LA Laker star, believes he should not be traded

LA Lakers star Russell Westbrook was defended by Draymond Green in an episode of “The Volume” posted to YouTube on Wednesday.

In the video, Draymond backed Westbrook by saying that the Lakers troubles are not the guard's fault and as a result he should not be punished. Green said:

“I don’t like how Russell Westbrook gets all of the blame for everything going wrong. It’s just not possible that one guy is to blame for everything going wrong.”

Draymond Green makes a case for Russell Westbrook, says LA Lakers should not trade their star guard

During the video, Draymond attempts to squash the trade rumors looming around Los Angeles. He explained that even if LA were to make a move, Russell Westbrook should not be traded.

“Obviously there are a lot of Russell Westbrook trade talks … the reality is, I’m not sure Russell Westbrook gets traded … Nor do I think it really should happen. You haven’t really had the opportunity to see that team healthy and how they could grow together healthy.”

The Lakers currently stand in 8th place in the Western Conference with 24 wins to 24 losses. After the number of trade moves they made before the 2021-22 NBA regular season, it was generally assumed the Purple and Gold would be immediate playoff contenders.

On August 6th 2021, the Lakers signed new contracts with Carmelo Anthony, Russell Westbrook, Kent Bazemore, Talen-Horton Tucker, Malik Monk, Kendrick Nunn, Trevor Ariza, Wayne Ellington and Dwight Howard.

The narrative was that LeBron James loading Russell Westbrook and Carmelo Anthony into a squad to get them a championship for their resume. Long time friends on and off the court, Russ and Melo being on the Lakers was an exciting notion for fans everywhere. It was supposed to be a showtime season.

Unfortunately, it has been quite the opposite. As a result, Russell Westbrook has caught the brunt of many headlines. As Draymond Green explained, though, it really is not possible for all of the blame to fall on a single player.

Westbrook has been averaging 18.6 points per game this season, while shooting 43.7% from the field and only 29.6% from the three-point. The guard needs to focus on playing his old style of basketball — the style he excels at playing. He has dove all too deep into attempting to silence this narrative on his shooting, only to dig himself a deeper hole.

In a video posted to ESPN’s YouTube on Tuesday, Steven A. Smith voiced his opinion on Westbrook.

Stephen A. Smith explained:

“I believe in Russell Westbrook, I just think he needs to accept the fact that he can’t really shoot. Attack the basket with vigour. They can’t stop you. Make them deal with you! Don’t capitulate to what they say you can’t do and try and prove em wrong.”

With 48 out of 82 games played so far for the 2021-22 NBA regular season, there still remains a great deal of time for Los Angeles to turn things around.

LeBron James is currently averaging 29.0 points, 7.7 rebounds, and 6.3 assists per game this 2021-22 NBA season. James is also averaging a career-high 2.8 threes per game, shooting at a 35.5% accuracy from deep. James is currently on a 18-game streak of games with at least 25-points scored.

If Anthony Davis can bring the stats he was averaging prior to his injury back on the court with him, the Lakers just might be able to climb their way back up the ladder. In any case, the problems they have been reaping as of late do not amount to be Russell Westbrook’s dealings alone. The team has to look at their structure as a whole and evaluate their options, and that starts with the coach.

Westbrook’s style of basketball is a style that no other player on the Lakers bench can offer themselves, so he obviously has something rare to bring to the floor. When a player with such a high basketball IQ, like Draymond Green, is praising Russ and coming to his defense, one starts to question where the fault really lies.

Draymond Green is a three-time NBA champion and a three-time NBA All-Star, winning NBA Defensive Player of the Year in 2017. Known for his high basketball IQ and immense defensive ability, he was drafted 35th overall in the 2012 NBA draft by the Golden State Warriors. Draymond would go onto gain five NBA All-Defensive selections, to then become the NBA steals leader in 2017.

Needless to say, he knows a little about what it means to be successful in the NBA. Westbrook is starting to look a little less the issue after comments from such a high-praised NBA great. Draymond may be right, and the issues in Los Angeles may lie beyond the former MVP himself.

