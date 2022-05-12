“I don’t do love, I do tough love” - Shaquille O'Neal says 3-time All-Star has to prove himself as he names his top 5 young players to watch out for

Shaquille O'Neal has always been candid about his takes.

His latest opinion is that Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell needs to prove himself to be included in O'Neal's top five young players to keep an eye on.

The youngsters in the league are pulling their weight and helping their teams to progress in the playoffs. While many believe they are in the top five conversations, they do not have the 'IT' factor yet, according to Shaq.

Shaq had a sitdown with Bleacher Report's Taylor Rooks and the four-time NBA champ was asked who his top five next-generation players are. The LA Lakers legend started the list with Giannis, then went ahead and named other players he believes deserve a spot.

Although he initially struggled to come up with names, he successfully rounded up the list.

"Giannis (Antetokounmpo), Jayson Tatum... Oh yeah my guy, I'm sorry, Ja (Morant), Ja. Oh Luka (Doncic), one more."

The final spot was close in Shaq's book, as he had a hard time choosing between the Atlanta Hawks' Trae Young and Mitchell. Trae has been exceptional since joining the league in 2018 but Big Shaq thinks Mitchell is more deserving of the spot.

"So, there's Trae and Donovan. Since I've been on Donovan Imma go ahead and give it to Donovan. Nah, I ain't go give him no love. I don't do love, I do tough love. But Imma give it to him because I know he has the potential. So, he can either prove me right or prove me wrong."

The players Shaquille O'Neal mentioned are deserving of the top spots because they have been sensational since joining the league. Giannis and Tatum are currently locked in an Eastern Conference semifinals matchup, and the Greek Freak has led his team to a 3-2 series lead so far.

Shaquille O'Neal has been critical of Donovan Mitchell in the past

Shaquille O'Neal always says things as he sees them, and has often had to explain that his statements do not come from a point of hate. The big man does not coddle players and always demands the best from them at all times.

In January 2021, he called out Mitchell, saying that he does not believe the three-time All-Star has what it takes to reach the next level.

"I said tonight that you are one of my favorites players but you don't have what it takes to get to that next level. I said it on purpose, I wanted you to hear it. What do you have to say about that?

In response, Mitchell said:

"Alright. That's it. I've been hearing that since my rookie year. I'm just gonna get better and do what I do."

Regardless, Shaq believes Mitchell has the potential to be great but does not think the player is doing enough to transcend his current status.

Edited by Diptanil Roy