"I don’t mind it" - LeBron James reacts to Ohio State coach Ryan Day's hilarious take on Lakers star's recruitment pitch

LeBron James would not mind being among the freshmen at the back of the room if he had to just to have a shot at playing for the Ohio State Buckeyes football team. The LA Lakers star has been a big supporter of the Buckeyes, and despite his stardom, he's not guaranteed any special treatment if he ever wanted to join the team.

In September 2022, James made a tweet asking if he had college eligibility to play other sports apart from basketball.

"Do I have college eligibility if I went to play another sport besides basketball? How does that rule work?" James tweeted.

On Monday, Ryan Day appeared on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" after winning the national championship. Fallon made the most of the moment, referring to James' 2022 tweet and asking the coach if he would take James on his team. Day replied with a hilarious quip.

"LeBron is a great supporter," he said. "With that said, he’d have to start with the freshman in the back of the room and work his way up. He doesn’t get any special treatment."

The Lakers star's love for the game triumphed over the possibility of hardship. He reposted on X, formerly known as Twitter, and said that he was completely fine with the coach's condition.

LeBron James never went to college. He was drafted directly out of St. Vincent-St. Mary High School in Akron, Ohio.

LeBron James hypes up teammate Dorian Finney-Smith's poster dunk on Miles Bridges

LeBron James and the Lakers defeated Charlotte 112-107 on Monday. Although the game started with the Purple and Gold taking a massive lead in the first quarter, the Hornets made the game close in the last quarter.

One of the highlight plays from the game was Dorian Finney-Smith's poster dunk on the Hornets' Miles Bridges. With just over a minute remaining in the game, Finney-Smith got a behind-the-back pass from James.

The Lakers forward beat his primary defender Mark Williams and made a thunderous dunk over his next defender, Miles Bridges.

Smith got a special shoutout from his teammate LeBron James on social media. James reposted the dunk on Instagram story and gave his approval.

"Yeah DoDo!!!! 🦤💪🏽," he wrote in the caption.

Finney-Smith ended the game with six points and five rebounds. James finished with 22 points and eight assists while Anthony Davis scored a season-high 42 points.

