“I don’t really listen to those people” - Nikola Jokic hits back at Kendrick Perkins on his recent comments

Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets will host the Minnesota Timberwolves in Game 1 of their first-round series. Denver wrapped up the top seed in the Western Conference a few weeks ago while Minnesota had to go through the play-in Tournament.

Kendrick Perkins was so impressed by the Timberwolves’ dismantling of Oklahoma that he asserted that Denver will be in for a long series.

When asked by reporters about the former NBA player’s comments, “The Joker” had this to say (via The Denver Post):

“I don’t really listen to those people.”

Nikola Jokic has been tuning out critics, particularly with his below-average rim protection and why the Nuggets could lose in the first round. He has just been working on his game to make his team better, whether he gets another MVP award or not.

The Minnesota Timberwolves showed in their win against the OKC Thunder that they may be the eighth seed, but they will not be fazed. Minnesota went to their biggest strength, which is their size, in beating Oklahoma.

The Timberwolves’ twin-tower combo of Karl-Anthony Towns and Rudy Gobert combined for 49 points, 21 rebounds and five assists. “KAT,” in particular, didn’t consistently settle for outside jumpers. Instead, he repeatedly worked his way into the paint.

Kendrick Perkins was so impressed by the duo’s performance that he tweeted after the game:

“If Joker get the best version of KAT and Rudy it’s gonna be a long series!!! Carry the hell on…”

Anthony Edwards also did his part in outmuscling the Thunder. “Ant-Man” finished with 19 points, 10 rebounds and six assists.

The young OKC Thunder frontline that didn’t have as much heft and experience as that of the Minnesota Timberwolves eventually wilted. Minnesota destroyed Oklahoma by a score of 58-30 in points in the paint.

Nikola Jokic has certainly seen and reviewed the film of the Timberwolves’ overwhelming inside presence to beat the Thunder.

Nikola Jokic has done very well against both Karl-Anthony Towns and Rudy Gobert

The Minnesota Timberwolves and Denver Nuggets won two games apiece in their season series. Nikola Jokic played in three of those and averaged 25.0 points, 12.7 assists and 10.0 rebounds in just 30.7 minutes of play. Denver was 2-1 when he played.

In Jokic’s last 10 games against Rudy Gobert, he is averaging 28.2 points, 9.9 rebounds and 8.9 assists. He is hitting 61.5% of his field goals, including 60.0% from behind the arc against the three-time Defensive Player of the Year.

Nikola Jokic is also averaging 21.8 points, 13.3 rebounds and 7.7 assists in his last 10 head-to-head meetings against Karl-Anthony Towns.

Whether “KAT” or “The Stifle Tower” play together or not, “The Joker” has been putting up his usual MVP numbers.

Last year, the back-to-back MVP carried the Denver Nuggets with a decimated supporting cast. This season, he leads one of the best units in the NBA, a team that finished with the fourth-best win-loss slate in the entire league.

Basketball fans can expect Karl-Anthony Towns and Rudy Gobert to be at their best against the top-seeded Denver Nuggets. Nikola Jokic will be at the forefront of the Nuggets’ attack to prove they’re worthy of being the top seed in the Western Conference.

