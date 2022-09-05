"I don’t seen Mike, I don’t seen Kobe, I don’t seen D-Wade" - Shaquille O'Neal refuses to assign the word 'superstar' on players who have not proven they can consistently lead a team in the NBA

Shaquille O'Neal isn’t buying into the idea that the NBA is filled with superstars. Among the few he calls as such in today’s game are Giannis Antetokounmpo, LeBron James, Steph Curry, Kevin Durant, Joel Embiid and Nikola Jokic.

O'Neal referred to many of today’s so-called hoopers as good players with enormous talent. Until they prove themselves over years of impressive leadership and skills, he is likely to keep off the lavish praise.

On “The Big Podcast with Shaq,” the LA Lakers legend had this to say about how loosely the word superstars are used to describe players:

“I don’t seen Mike [Jordan], I don’t seen Kobe, I don’t seen D-Wade, I don’t seen Penny Hardaway, I don’t seen LeBron, I don’t seen Kevin Johnson, I don’t seen Hakeem Olajuwon, David Robinson, Tim Duncan.

“If you ain’t doin what they did or bout they did, don’t be looking for me to call you no superstar.

“I don’t seen it at all. I don’t play with made men. Embiid, made men. These little abject failures that you all talking about now? Get them out of my face … I don’t think so!”

Prior to that comment, Shaquille O'Neal mentioned Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell as two of those who have been wrongly called superstars. He only considers players superstars if they are box-office draws, excellent leaders and consistent winners, particularly in the playoffs.

O'Neal refused to call Gobert and Mitchell superstars because they haven’t had much playoff success. They’ve been great regular-season winners, but their success hasn’t translated in the postseason.

The “Big Diesel” also noted that the Utah Jazz didn’t want to build around the two players.

If Utah believed they were superstars, they should have kept both and retooled the supporting cast. But Danny Ainge and the Jazz front office chose to build from scratch, which is partly an indictment of Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell.

Shaquille O'Neal defends Dwyane Wade’s championships as legitimate

Dwyane Wade has three championships on his resume. The first was won when Shaquille O'Neal was traded from the LA Lakes to the Miami Heat. His second and third titles were with LeBron James and Chris Bosh.

O'Neal doesn’t see critics of the “Flash” having enough ammunition to question Wade’s career. When the Heat won the 2006 NBA championship, it was “D-Wade” who carried Miami to the championship, not Shaq.

Wade admitted on “The Point Forward” podcast that Shaquille O'Neal had a huge impact on his career, particularly in the first few years. But the 2006 NBA Finals MVP deserved the accolade as he was the best player in the series. Miami wouldn’t have won that title without Wade.

ESPN @espn Eight years ago, LeBron, Wade and Bosh won their second of back-to-back titles with the Heat Eight years ago, LeBron, Wade and Bosh won their second of back-to-back titles with the Heat 🏆 https://t.co/WhtQeSPBj4

LeBron James is considered to be the best player on those Miami Heat teams that went to four straight NBA Finals and won two championships. Wade, however, played a huge part in those teams’ success with his often overlooked sacrifices. Before going to Miami, “King James” had never won a championship.

For him, Wade was a true superstar who carried his team to success.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Anantaajith Ra