“I don’t think anybody in the East can beat a healthy Brooklyn Nets” - Stephen A. Smith reacts to Kyrie Irving telling people to watch out for the Brooklyn Nets

NBA and Eastern Conference powerhouse the Brooklyn Nets are the favorites to come out of the highly competitive Eastern Conference, according to Stephen A. Smith.

Speaking on ESPN's morning show First Take, sports media personality Stephen A. Smith shared his thoughts on just how formidable the Brooklyn Nets appear to be at the moment.

"I don't think anybody in the East can beat a healthy Brooklyn Nets team with KD, Kyrie, Ben Simmons, Patty Mills, Seth Curry, Drummond rebounding the basketball and giving you an additional opportunities, at least four to five offensive rebounds a game, with Claxton and those boys coming off the bench, Cam Thomas and those boys."

Jay Williams, a former Chicago Bulls player, also spoke about how he believes the Nets are the favorites for the championship along with the Golden State Warriors.

"If Kyrie Irving is allowed to play full-capacity, the Brooklyn Nets will be one of the favorites along with the Golden State Warriors to win an NBA championship."

The availability around Kyrie Irving seems to be the biggest question mark for the Nets, but there have been reports of the Covid-19 vaccination mandate in the borough of Brooklyn being lifted ahead of the postseason.

Will the Brooklyn Nets win the championship this season?

The Brooklyn Nets are heavy favorites to win the championship this season if they can keep all their superstars fit and ready for the postseason. While health isn't guaranteed in this league, the Nets have a three-headed monster in Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant and Ben Simmons.

The trio have the ability to wreak havoc on anyone on any given day, as they possess an offensive arsenal that could guide their team to 120+ points on a nightly basis irrespective of the opposition.

Durant and Irving are both able to create shots, draw fouls, and can play the catch-and-shoot game to perfection, while Simmons possesses the ability to run the offense. All of this allows the team to be potent on the offensive end. But perhaps the most important attribute that the Brooklyn Nets (desperately) require from Simmons is his elite defense.

The Australian is among the NBA's best defensive players as he can guard all five positions with ease thanks to his ability to read plays, as well as his great footwork and fast hands. He uses his 6'11" frame and length to his advantage on the defensive end.

Simmons is a quintessential point guard who can orchestrate the offense and set his teammates up with open looks while also attacking the rim. If the Nets can space the floor with the likes of Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, Joe Harris and Seth Curry, they will certainly make for a dangerous opponent.

Team chemistry is also something the newly-formed big three will have to figure out by spending more time on the court together. While Kyrie Irving may or may not potentially miss all of the home games, Simmons' return date is yet to be determined.

While the "Slim Reaper" continues to be sidelined due to a knee injury. Having to constantly chop and change the lineup could prove to be problematic for Nash and the coaching staff of the Brooklyn-based side.

But the Nets do hold all the right pieces to win an NBA title, as they have an incredible offense that, when firing on all-cylinders, could blow teams out of the water at will. This makes them heavy favorites to win the championship this season.

