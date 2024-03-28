“I don’t think he’s my guy”: Larsa Pippen opens up about what led to split with Marcus Jordan

In February 2024, Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan decided to spend some time apart to assess what was next for their relationship. However, things didn't pan out well. Pippen shared on the "Amy and T.J. podcast" about what led to the inevitable split with Jordan after one year of dating.

During the podcast interview, the "Real Housewives of Miami" star opened up about the lessons and growth she had when spending time away from Jordan.

"I was there for two weeks and it just kind of gave me clarity when I was alone," Pippen said, "and I think when you're alone, you kind of really either miss the person or realize maybe you're not my guy, and I feel like that made me realize that I don't think he's my guy."

When the two started unfollowing each other on social media, people wondered what happened to them. According to their recent pictures, they looked well in love.

Let's see if Jordan will give an interview to share his side of the breakup.

Larsa Pippen revealed the huge age gap between her and Marcus Jordan was not a factor in their break-up

In the same interview, Scottie Pippen's ex-wife revealed the age gap between her and Marcus Jordan was not a reason to split.

"I've dated guys who were way older than me," Pippen said, "that were way more immature than him, so I don't know."

The couple's relationship was criticized because of a 16-year age gap. Also, many weren't happy Larsa Pippen was dating her ex-husband's former Chicago Bulls teammate Michael Jordan's son.

The two made their relationship official on Jan. 23, 2023, by posting a picture together on Instagram. It included a floral arrangement that formed the iconic Chicago Bulls jersey of the six-time NBA Champion.

Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan discussed having children together before they broke up.