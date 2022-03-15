"I don’t think it’s close" - CBB analyst giving Kansas Jayhawks the best chance to win the Midwest Region in NCAA March Madness

The Kansas Jayhawks have found themselves as one of the No. 1 seeds in the NCAA Tournament and have a promising path for a deep run.

The third-ranked Jayhawks (28-6) are riding a five-game winning streak, including winning the Big 12 Tournament championship.

Although all four No. 1 seeds have challenging roads, some are convinced the Jayhawks have one of the easiest paths to the Final Four.

CBS Sports college basketball analyst Matt Norlander said Kansas has the easiest path to New Orleans of any of the top seeds:

"Kansas has the easiest path to New Orleans of all the 1s, IMO. I don’t think it’s close."

Kansas Jayhawks have their eyes set on the Final Four

Kansas Jayhawks wing Ochai Agbaji has thrived.

There's going to be plenty of attention on the Kansas Jayhawks throughout March Madness. The team features a number of veterans who have impressed, and it has received a favorable slate of potential matchups in the NCAA Tournament. Kansas has two players who are expected to be first-round selections in the 2022 NBA draft in Ochai Agbaji and Christian Braun.

Agbaji has been the engine behind the Jayhawks' impressive season and has generated attention in NBA draft circles. The 21-year-old wing has an impressive combination of outside shooting ability and athleticism. The 6-foot-5 senior has averaged 19.7 points per game, while shooting 47.7%, including 40.5% from 3-point range.

Braun, a junior wing, has been Agbaji's running mate and is a player scouts are monitoring closely as a potential first-rounder. Listed at 6-foot-6, 218 pounds, Braun stands out with his offensive versatility and floor awareness. He's averaging 14.6 points and 6.4 rebounds while shooting 50.3%.

For a veteran team like Kansas, there's a serious chance the team could make a run towards a spot in New Orleans.

Kansas has made the Final Four 15 times. Its last national title came in 2008 in San Antonio, Texas.

New Orleans will be hosting its sixth Final Four, all in the Superdome. Kansas reached the Big Easy in each of the last three occasions the event was played there (1993, 2003 and 2012).

Kansas, the No. 1 seed in the Midwest, will play Thursday in Fort Worth, Texas. The Jayhawks will play against the First Four winner between Texas Southern and Texas A&M-Corpus Christi. Those teams play Tuesday in Dayton, Ohio.

