“I don’t think LeBron is gonna sniff another championship” - NBA Insider calls LeBron James’ extension as nothing more than a farewell tour the way the LA Lakers honored Kobe Bryant

LeBron James’ $97.1 million extension with the LA Lakers continues to reverberate in the NBA. While some see it as the right move, most analysts believe the Lakers are in a no-win situation.

The four-time MVP’s contract doesn’t improve the team’s less than impressive roster. NBA.com writer Mark Medina, on "The Odd Couple" podcast, noted that James’ deal reminds him of how the Lakers handled Kobe Bryant’s last two years:

“I always subscribe to that old adage that you never bet against LeBron James, but I think in this case, because he is entering his 20th season and because the Lakers have so many roster holes to address, I don’t think LeBron is gonna sniff another championship.”

Medina added:

“I think for better or for worse, there’s gonna be some parallels to LeBron’s latest extension to what Kobe Bryant had with his last deal which felt like it was a farewell tour more than anything else.”

Another concern for the LA Lakers as presently constructed is Anthony Davis’ health and Russell Westbrook’s fit. AD hasn’t played more than 40 games over the last two seasons, while how Darvin Ham will solve the Westbrook puzzle is yet to be seen.

On top of their internal struggles, the Lakers will face a stacked Western Conference. The LA Clippers have retooled and will be healthy. The same applies to the Denver Nuggets, the Dallas Mavericks and Memphis Grizzlies.

That’s not even counting the Golden State Warriors, who will have a stronger lineup next season.

The LA Lakers are saying all the right things about chasing championships with LeBron James' extension. However, Medina was there when the franchise said the same thing about Kobe Bryant before ultimately admitting their intentions behind “KB24’s” extension.

“I was there covering it and in real-time, they said that ‘Look, we gave Kobe this extension because we’re optimistic that he can come back from injuries, we’re optimistic that we can build a roster around him.’

“But as time went on, it seemed like the principals involved eventually admitted that this is more of a thank you legacy contract than anything else.”

LeBron James’ LA Lakers supporting cast will be just as important as his co-stars

The LA Lakers' supporting cast will be crucial in an 82-game season.

At one point, the Brooklyn Nets had a mouthwatering starting unit featuring James Harden, Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving. They also didn’t have much on the bench to help ease the burden on their superstars.

All three suffered various injuries at different points while Harden looked out of shape at the start of last season. Irving didn’t even play for almost the entire year. The star-studded Nets have won only one playoff series in three years.

In the LA Lakers’ case, Anthony Davis and LeBron James have struggled with health issues. Russell Westbrook was an obvious misfit when AD and James were around. They also have a supporting cast that glaringly lacks shooting and big-game experience.

If AD doesn’t play more than 50 games and “King James” falters, LA will be in exactly the same situation as they were in Kobe Bryant’s last years.

