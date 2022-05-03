“I don’t think people understand how hard Steph works, I was there” - Former Golden State Warriors forward commends Steph Curry's work ethic

Eric Paschall had high praise for Steph Curry, saying he is one of the hardest workers in basketball. The forward spent the previous two seasons with the Golden State Warriors. Although the Dubs had back-to-back losing seasons in those two years, Paschall, now with the Utah Jazz, learned a lot about the guard.
Paschall said Curry would put in the extra work, practicing at game speed after the team session. It's no secret that the 34-year-old is one of the best shooters in basketball, but that success comes from the hours he puts in to develop his craft. Speaking about Curry's work ethic, Paschall said:
"You're not going to see many players run off 17 million screens. Like, I don't think people understand how hard Steph works. I was there. I was there when he made that 105 3s in a row. It's ridiculous. There's not many people that's going to be like him.
"When I say the way he works out after practice, he'll get like 30-35 minutes, he will work out game speed everything he do – shooting, full court stuff – not get tired. ... Not many players are going to do that, in my opinion. Maybe I'm wrong, maybe this is a crazy take, but I was there with Steph. I know what he do. Not many players are gonna do that."
While Curry has a stacked resume, he is still in the pursuit of winning more and continues to work hard to reach greater heights.
Kevon Looney, who has been with Golden State for seven seasons, also said Curry puts in the hard work in the gym. His playoff performances have clearly been an indication of that.
The two-time MVP is averaging 27.3 points per game this postseason and will be key to the Warriors' chances. Golden State also has Klay Thompson and Jordan Poole firing on all cylinders, but it all comes down to Curry. He is the offensive catalyst.
How important is Steph Curry in the series against the Memphis Grizzlies?
Steph Curry's return from a March foot injury boosted the morale of the Golden State Warriors as they easily walked past the Denver Nuggets in the first round. The guard came off the bench for the first four games, putting on a show as the sixth man, but eventually returned to the starting lineup in the closeout Game 5.
He has been brilliant on both ends of the floor. His 3-point shooting seemed to be back as he has been lethal from beyond the arc.
The Dubs have a 1-0 lead against the Memphis Grizzlies in the Western Conference semifinals. But things could get tough for the Warriors as the Grind City team is resilient and could come back stronger. Game 2 is on Tuesday night in Memphis.
However, Curry and company are resilient and have enough experience to overcome Memphis. While the Grizzlies try hard to stop Curry, others like Thompson and Poole can take advantage and wreck havoc.
Odds favor the Warriors, but the Grizzlies have defied the odds throughout the season. That's why it will be interesting to see which team comes out on top and moves to the Western Conference finals.