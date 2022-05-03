“I don’t think people understand how hard Steph works, I was there” - Former Golden State Warriors forward commends Steph Curry's work ethic

Eric Paschall had high praise for Steph Curry, saying he is one of the hardest workers in basketball. The forward spent the previous two seasons with the Golden State Warriors. Although the Dubs had back-to-back losing seasons in those two years, Paschall, now with the Utah Jazz, learned a lot about the guard.

Paschall said Curry would put in the extra work, practicing at game speed after the team session. It's no secret that the 34-year-old is one of the best shooters in basketball, but that success comes from the hours he puts in to develop his craft. Speaking about Curry's work ethic, Paschall said:

"You're not going to see many players run off 17 million screens. Like, I don't think people understand how hard Steph works. I was there. I was there when he made that 105 3s in a row. It's ridiculous. There's not many people that's going to be like him.

"When I say the way he works out after practice, he'll get like 30-35 minutes, he will work out game speed everything he do – shooting, full court stuff – not get tired. ... Not many players are going to do that, in my opinion. Maybe I'm wrong, maybe this is a crazy take, but I was there with Steph. I know what he do. Not many players are gonna do that."

While Curry has a stacked resume, he is still in the pursuit of winning more and continues to work hard to reach greater heights.

Kevon Looney, who has been with Golden State for seven seasons, also said Curry puts in the hard work in the gym. His playoff performances have clearly been an indication of that.

The two-time MVP is averaging 27.3 points per game this postseason and will be key to the Warriors' chances. Golden State also has Klay Thompson and Jordan Poole firing on all cylinders, but it all comes down to Curry. He is the offensive catalyst.

Kylen Mills @KylenMills #DubNation #NBAPlayoffs Steph Curry is back in the lab after Warriors practice shooting his way around the three-point line. The dubs are looking to close out their series against Denver in game 5 at Chase Center tomorrow. @kron4news Steph Curry is back in the lab after Warriors practice shooting his way around the three-point line. The dubs are looking to close out their series against Denver in game 5 at Chase Center tomorrow. @kron4news #DubNation #NBAPlayoffs https://t.co/Ulm8bYzF7O

How important is Steph Curry in the series against the Memphis Grizzlies?

Denver Nuggets vs. Golden State Warriors: Game 5

Steph Curry's return from a March foot injury boosted the morale of the Golden State Warriors as they easily walked past the Denver Nuggets in the first round. The guard came off the bench for the first four games, putting on a show as the sixth man, but eventually returned to the starting lineup in the closeout Game 5.

StatMuse @statmuse Players are shooting 20-55 (36%) when guarded by Steph Curry this playoffs.



Only one guard has defended more shots at a lower DFG% — Jrue Holiday. Players are shooting 20-55 (36%) when guarded by Steph Curry this playoffs. Only one guard has defended more shots at a lower DFG% — Jrue Holiday. https://t.co/1fjFCy3Cln

He has been brilliant on both ends of the floor. His 3-point shooting seemed to be back as he has been lethal from beyond the arc.

The Dubs have a 1-0 lead against the Memphis Grizzlies in the Western Conference semifinals. But things could get tough for the Warriors as the Grind City team is resilient and could come back stronger. Game 2 is on Tuesday night in Memphis.

Jackson Frank @jackfrank_jjf Desmond Bane and Ja Morant are gonna have to chase Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Jordan Poole around all series and I do not think they're equipped to handle that Desmond Bane and Ja Morant are gonna have to chase Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Jordan Poole around all series and I do not think they're equipped to handle that https://t.co/i04YaiH4oE

However, Curry and company are resilient and have enough experience to overcome Memphis. While the Grizzlies try hard to stop Curry, others like Thompson and Poole can take advantage and wreck havoc.

Odds favor the Warriors, but the Grizzlies have defied the odds throughout the season. That's why it will be interesting to see which team comes out on top and moves to the Western Conference finals.

Edited by Joseph Schiefelbein