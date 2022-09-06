“I don’t think there’s anything more fun in the NBA to watch than when Klay Thompson goes nuclear” - NBA analyst asserts Klay Thompson will be a Hall of Famer if he ends his career now

Klay Thompson has played only 11 seasons, two of which were spent in rehab, and yet his impact in the NBA has been remarkable. One of the game’s elite marksmen, Thompson is a four-time champ with a few of the most jaw-dropping shooting displays.

In the “Game Theory” podcast, analyst Adam Spinella said “Killa Klay” could retire today and would be a cinch for the Hall of Fame.

“His impact as a 3-point shooter is clearly definable in so many ways based on both the volume and percentage. And quite frankly if we’re talking about impact, I don’t think there’s anything more fun in the NBA to watch than when Klay Thompson goes nuclear. And scores 40 points in a quarter.

"To me, it’s unbelievable to witness something like that. … He’s in for me, no doubt.”

Klay Thompson really scored 37 points in a single quarter.
9/9 3PT⁣
13/13 FG⁣
Record for PTS in a quarter⁣
Record for 3s in a quarter⁣
Record for FG in a quarter (tied)

Thompson didn’t actually score 40 in a quarter. He erupted for only 37 points in the third quarter for the Golden State Warriors against the Sacramento Kings on Jan. 23, 2015. A similarly awe-inspiring performance took place Dec. 5, 2016, against the Indiana Pacers.

Thompson dropped 60 points in just 29 minutes. He went 21-of-33 from the field, including eight 3s. The most ridiculous part of the feat was that he dribbled the ball just 11 times.

After two and a half years of painstaking rehab, Thompson returned for the Warriors last season. He played a significant role in helping them win their fourth championship in eight years. He averaged 19 points in the playoffs. Thompson has now played in six straight finals.

941 days away from the game.
Now, he's back where he belongs.
Klay Thompson is an NBA CHAMPION!

The five-time All-Star is the other half of one of the deadliest shooting backcourts in the league. Thompson and Steph Curry have been terrorizing defenders for over a decade with their clutch 3s.

Klay Thompson’s resume is similar to that of San Antonio Spurs great Manu Ginobili

Manu Ginobili headlines the 2022 Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame. After his stellar career with the San Antonio Spurs and Argentina, “Manu” is going to be inducted into basketball’s most elusive and illustrious group.

Adam Spinella concluded, based on Ginobili’s glittering career, that Klay Thompson will undoubtedly be a Hall of Famer.

“His resume right now is super similar to what we see from Manu Ginobili, going into the Hall of Fame right now. Their All-Star appearances, their All-NBA teams, the championship rings, it all matches up.

"No one pushes back on Manu because we know he sacrificed a little bit in terms of volume and production on the court. In order to be part of those great teams in San Antonio.”

The Golden State Warriors are primed for even more success next season with a healthier Klay Thompson and an improved roster. At 32 years of age, he may just be putting refinements into his already impressive career.

