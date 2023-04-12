“I don’t think we have to worry about that Draymond” - Shannon Sharpe proclaims Golden State Warriors will not win a championship this season

Speaking on The Undisputed, Shannon Sharpe claimed that the Golden State Warriors will not win the NBA championship this year.

The Warriors blew out the Portland Trail Blazers in the final game of the regular season. Stephen Curry, Draymond Green and Klay Thompson all looked at full fitness while Moses Moody, Jonathan Kuminga and Jordan Poole all got points off the bench.

Draymond Green and the Warriors have the worst record away from home as defending champions and boast of aging stars who have had injury issues all season. Draymond Green recently made a claim on his podcast, sending a warning to other NBA teams that they should not let the Warriors win another championship this season.

Speaking on Undisputed, Shannon Sharpe responded to Draymond Green:

“I don’t think its going to happen this year. So I am going to speak for this year. I don’t know what is going to happen, Skip, next year, or the year after. Lets just speak the specifics of this year. I don’t think its happening this year. Not with a 11-30 record. ... You have the third best record at home.”

He continued:

“Warriors aren’t winning a championship with the worst road record by any defending champ in history!” — Chances the Warriors will repeat as NBA champs?“Warriors aren’t winning a championship with the worst road record by any defending champ in history!” — @ShannonSharpe Chances the Warriors will repeat as NBA champs?“Warriors aren’t winning a championship with the worst road record by any defending champ in history!” —@ShannonSharpe https://t.co/cDzKOfVKSk

“So I don’t think we have to worry about that Draymond. Yes, I understand you got all your pieces back. You looked good, you played well. You blew out Portland. But they aint winning the championship this year. If they do get out of the West, I don’t think they are going to beat Milwaukee.

"So, I don’t think we have to worry about that Draymond. I don’t know about any other year. I don’t think they are going to win it this year.”

Golden State Warriors' Draymond Green sends warning to NBA teams

The Golden State Warriors do not have an easy path out of the Western Conference. They will now take on third seed Sacramento Kings, a team with a young and talented core. The Kings have two All-Stars in Domantas Sabonis and De’Aaron Fox and are an exciting team that will be difficult to contain in a series.

Sabonis made his first All-Star appearance as a Kings player, while De’Aaron Fox clinched his first overall this year. Sabonis is averaging a career-high 12.3 rebounds along with 19.1 points per game.

De’Aaron Fox has seen a huge improvement in his shooting this year and is averaging 25.0 ppg and 6.1 apg. The Golden State Warriors will once again look to the Splash Brothers, with Stephen Curry being a timeless threat who continues to hurt opponents when he plays.

Whether it will once again prove enough to beat better teams, as Draymond Green believes, remains to be seen. However, no NBA fan would be willing to count out the Golden State Warriors completely.

