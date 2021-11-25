"I don’t want nobody to kiss my butt or nothin’ like that" - Dwight Howard gets candid in GQ interview, says his on- and off-court impact doesn't get recognized

When Los Angeles Lakers center Dwight Howard entered the NBA, it didn't take long before his physique and talent transformed how the center position was viewed. Howard came into the league as a raw young big man with a rare combination of strength and elite athleticism. Those attributes helped make him the first overall selection in the 2004 NBA draft, fresh out of high school.

Fast forward to today and Howard has had a lengthy career with a number of organizations. Although Howard has been a bit of a journeyman in the second half of his career, he's still an impactful player.

In a recent interview with Tyler Tynes of GQ, Howard went into depth about his career on and off the court, and why he believe's he deserves to receive more recognition for his play over the course of his career.

"I’ve been in the league a long time. I’ve made an impact on every team I’ve been on, on and off the court, and it never gets recognized."

Throughout the article, Howard talked about how he was disappointed he wasn't named to the NBA's 75th anniversary team. Howard talked about how he still believes what he's done over the course of his entire career cannot be ignored. He also mentions that no matter what team he's played on, the eight-time All-Star has made an impact.

Although Howard has only played an average of 13.4 minutes per game this year, he's still been effective, averaging 4.9 points and 4.6 rebounds per game while shooting 64.3%.

Dwight Howard wants respect for himself and his teammate

One of the more fascinating parts of the interview is how Howard talks about feeling like a bit of an afterthought when it comes to the current Los Angeles Lakers roster. Most of the spotlight surrounds LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Russell Westbrook and Carmelo Anthony, but Howard feels he and veteran guard Rajon Rondo deserve more attention.

"We’ve done exceptional things in this league and still are. So, while we’re playing we should get some praise for the hard work that we put in. I don’t want nobody to kiss my butt or nothin’ like that. But appreciation should go a long way, especially when people are alive"

Rondo, like Howard, has played for a number of teams in the last few years. Both players have had careers with impressive accolades.

There's no denying Dwight Howard has put together one of the more impressive resumes. Howard has been a player who should be a contender for the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame when he is done playing. One of the most dominant big men of his time, Howard made eight All-NBA teams as well as five All-Defensive teams.

