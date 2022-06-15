"I couldn't have done anything other than just prevent him from getting the ball" - Grant Hill picks Kobe Bryant over Michael Jordan as the best player he played against

Grant Hill said that Kobe Bryant was the toughest opponent he ever faced in his playing days. Hill was one of the best players in the late 1990s. Many expected 1994 draft pick to be the face of the league with Michael Jordan retiring in 1993. However, injuries derailed his journey and robbed him of a legendary career.

Despite this, Hill has matched up against some of the best players the NBA has produced. However, he believes Bryant was the best among all of them. Bryant made his way into the league in 1996, two years after Hill. They didn't face a lot in their initial years as they played in different conferences.

However, towards the end of their careers, the two legends squared off in the 2010 Western Conference finals. Kobe Bryant was already a four-time NBA champion, but he was more than determined to add a fifth ring to his resume. Speaking about the brilliance of "The Black Mamba" on "All The Smoke," Hill said:

"I didn't have a strategy for Kobe. I didn't know what to do. And so, sometimes he go up for a shot, I just hit his arm. ... He was hard to defend, but in that moment, man, a couple of times I guessed right. I'm like, "He's gonna go right, he's gonna shot fake and I know what he gonna do. And you know how hard it is."

Bryant averaged 33.7 points, 8.3 assists and 7.2 rebounds per game in the series against the Phoenix Suns. Despite being tightly guarded, he shot 52.1%, including 43.2% from 3-point range. His staggering display helped the LA Lakers grab a 4-2 series win and get to their third consecutive NBA Finals.

"I was actually proud of the defense I played," Hill said. "Like, I couldn't have done anything other than just prevent him from getting the ball. But he was the best player I played against, and I say this respectfully with Jordan – I didn't guard Jordan. (Scottie) Pippen and I matched up – but the best player that I played against, hands down, is Kobe."

How good was Kobe Bryant during the 2010 playoffs?

NBA Finals Game 5: LA Lakers vs. Boston Celtics

Kobe Bryant played great basketball during the 2009-10 season. He averaged 27.0 ppg that season, but the best from him was yet to come.

The Black Mamba had a tough challenge in the first round of the playoffs as the Lakers were up against the OKC Thunder. The Thunder had a young, but exciting team with Russell Westbrook and Kevin Durant. The Purple and Gold proved to be too good for them as they went past OKC in six games.

The next opponent was the Utah Jazz. Bryant was on fire during the series. He averaged 32.0 ppg in a sweep.

The next step was the conference finals, and waiting for them there was the Phoenix Suns. Bryant scored 30 points or more five times in the series and led the way for a 4-2 series win.

Waiting for Bryant in the NBA Finals were the Boston Celtics. He had a chance to seek revenge from them for the defeat they handed the Lakers in 2008.

Bryant was locked in during the series as he was determined to bag a win against the Lakers' longtime rivals. He accomplished his goal in seven games of a grueling series. Bryant averaged 28.6 ppg and 8.0 rpg and was awarded the Finals MVP trophy.

This was his last championship win, but a special one as he claimed it by beating the Celtics. The Black Mamba often got support from Pau Gasol, Ron Artest and Andrew Bynum. But overall, it was his fantastic play that paved the way for a 16th championship for the Lakers.

