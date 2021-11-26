"I dropped them a superstar in the G-League, and they don’t know what to do with him" - LaVar Ball criticizes LiAngelo Ball's treatment by the Charlotte Hornets, hopes LiAngelo can play for LA Clippers

LaVar Ball is unhappy with the Charlotte Hornets for their handling of his second son, LiAngelo Ball, in the NBA G League. Despite playing for different teams at the moment, LaVar hopes that his three sons would end up playing together for one team, the LA Clippers.

In an interview with TMZ Sports, LaVar was asked for an update on LiAngelo, who currently plays for the Hornets' G League affiliate, about his chances of joining his brothers Lonzo Ball and LaMelo Ball in the NBA.

LaVar was also asked about LiAngelo's chances of getting called up to the NBA this season. The proud father blasted the Hornets for their handling of his second son in the G League.

"With the update on LiAngelo, he's just practicing and doing his thing. They don’t understand what they got. They need to let my boy go ahead and play. I dropped them a superstar in the G-League, and they don’t know what to do with him," LaVar said.

LaVar followed up by saying that he thinks LiAngelo Ball would be called up to the NBA this season. The infamous sports dad added that eventually all of his sons could play together in one team in the league. He hopes it would happen with the LA Lakers, but Lonzo was traded to the New Orleans Pelicans before he signed with the Chicago Bulls.

Nevertheless, it's still possible for all the Ball brothers to play together in an NBA game. The Bulls and Hornets will face each other three times this season. If LiAngelo Ball gets called up in one of those games, he could team up with LaMelo to battle Lonzo and the Bulls.

The ever controversial LaVar Ball stirred the pot at the end of his interview. He claimed that all of his sons are going to end up playing together for the LA Clippers. The Ball Family is from Chino Hills, which is not too far from Los Angeles. Since the Lakers did not make his dream come true, the Clippers might be an option in the future for all three Ball brothers.

How is LiAngelo Ball doing in the NBA G League?

LiAngelo Ball played for the Charlotte Hornets in the 2021 NBA Summer League.

LiAngelo Ball currently plays for the Charlotte Hornets' G League affiliate, the Greensboro Swarm. Ball has appeared in four of six games this season, averaging 9.3 points, 1.5 rebounds and 1.3 assists per 13.7 games.

Considering his lack of playing time, LiAngelo Ball still has a long way to go before thinking about getting called up to the NBA. He has to show that he can score at a high level, but his shooting percentages are encouraging. He is shooting at 57.7% from the field and 50.0% from beyond the arc.

The Hornets signed LiAngelo Ball to a summer league deal in the offseason after showing up in a workout with LaMelo Ball. He played great in the summer league, and signed a deal with the Hornets, but was waived immediately.

However, it paved the way for the Greensboro Swarm to draft LiAngelo Ball 14th overall in the 2021 NBA G League Draft. As for his brothers, Lonzo and LaMelo are thriving in the league.

Lonzo is the starting point guard for the Chicago Bulls amidst their rise in the Eastern Conference. Meanwhile, LaMelo is the reigning Rookie of the Year and one of the best young players in the NBA today.

