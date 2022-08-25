“I was embarrassed, I couldn’t do it” - Shaquille O'Neal says he had to call someone to help his son fill out a resume, says he’s been in a lucky position in his life

Shaquille O'Neal is one of the greatest players to ever play in the NBA. The big man played 19 years in the NBA and retired in 2011. Shaq recently sat down with David Koch of 7News Australia where he revealed some details about his personal life.

The NBA legend has achieved a lot of success even after retiring. He owns several successful businesses and his net worth is estimated at $400 million in 2022. That makes him one of the richest former athletes.

Despite having so much fortune, Shaquille O'Neal has always been humble and has given his best to help those who are less fortunate.

Here's what the four-time NBA champion revealed in his latest interview:

"I am grateful because I've realised that the position I'm in life is a lucky position. I never had a real job in my life," O'Neal said. "I remember when I was practicing and trying to help my son fill out a resume, I had to call somebody cause I was embarrassed I couldn't do it."

Shaq talked about his kids and said how they should become whatever they want to become. However, he would rather have them be something other than basketball players.

O'Neal made $292 million from his NBA contract, which is well deserved considering that he's one of the greatest centers of all time. However, he doesn't consider playing basketball to be a real job.

Shaquille O'Neal talked about his personal life

Since he retired from playing basketball, Shaquille O'Neal hasn't only been active with his businesses. The former NBA legend is also a popular DJ who's been traveling all around the world and putting on a great show for his fans.

On August 24, DJ Diesel visited Melbourne, Australia, where he continued his worldwide tour. The popular DJ has two more concerts on his schedule in September as he will return to the United States to show off his DJing skills in Florida and Ohio.

In an interview with 7News Australia, Shaquille O'Neal revealed that his DJ gig is very similar to his basketball career. The NBA legend said that it's 100% equal to playing in a playoff game, which sounds amazing.

Shaq even compared DJing to playing in a Game 7 and being down by one point in clutch moments. Considering that he feels this way about his side job, we can expect him to keep doing it for many more years.

O'Neal's impressive legacy

Shaq has earned four championship rings, the MVP award,15 All-Star appearances and numerous other accolades. He will always be one of the greatest basketball players.

However, he revealed that he wanted to be more than just a basketball player or a businessman. O'Neal stated that he wanted people to remember him for being a nice guy.

Considering how much impact O'Neal has had during his life, there is no doubt that many will remember him for good things. He's dedicated a lot of his time and wealth to philanthropic work, which means a lot.

