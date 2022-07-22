"I enjoy kind of being away from him, trying to create my own path and do my own thing" - Seth Curry not interested in teaming up with Steph Curry, still open to the possibility later in their careers

Steph Curry played six preseason games with his brother Seth in 2013. Fast forward to 2022, the Curry brothers are two of the best shooters in the NBA. Steph is superior, but Seth has established himself as a solid player who can spread the floor.

The younger Curry was traded to the Brooklyn Nets last season as part of the James Harden-Ben Simmons deal with the Philadelphia 76ers. Seth spoke to Monte Poole of the "Dubs Talk" podcast, wherein he revealed that he enjoys playing against Steph.

"I've thought about it as people bring it up," Seth said. "But to me personally, I enjoy kind of being away from him, trying to create my own path and do my own thing."

Seth had a tougher journey to the NBA than his older brother. He went undrafted in 2013, and bounced between NBA and G League teams until 2015. He earned a nice contract with the Dallas Mavericks in 2016 after playing 44 games for the Sacramento Kings.

The 31-year-old still bounced around the league, playing for the Portland Trail Blazers and the Sixers before his trade to Brooklyn. Despite changing zip codes often, Seth is one of the best shooters in the league. He finished sixth in 3-point shooting percentage last season.

Even though Seth does not want to team up with Steph anytime soon, he is open to the possibility later in their careers. At the age of 31 and 34 years old respectively, the Curry brothers are still in their prime. Steph is just coming off a championship run and winning his first NBA Finals MVP trophy.

"You never know what the future holds," Seth said. "I wouldn't be against it, but it's definitely not my preferred choice to be on the same team as him definitely right now. I also like competing against him and trying to beat the best."

Steph Curry hosted the 2022 ESPY Awards

Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors at the 2022 ESPYs - Backstage

Steph Curry stepped out of his comfort to host the 2022 ESPY Awards. Curry was the second NBA player to host the ceremony, with LeBron James getting the gig in 2007. At the start of the show, the four-time champ roasted several people, including LeBron James and Grant Williams on his monologue.

"I am the second NBA player to host this awards show, which is kind of crazy to think about," Curry said. "LeBron James, he hosted this award show back in 2007 after losing in the NBA Finals. So yes, you guessed it, this feels better."

"It's great to see you again my man (Williams). I know you like this color (Curry's green suit). I'll let you borrow it after I'm done. I might even let you wear a ring."

Curry also took home two ESPY Awards. He won the Best NBA Player award and the Best Record-Breaking Performance for becoming the all-time 3-point king. He lost to LA Angels star Shohei Ohtani for Best Men's Athlete award.

