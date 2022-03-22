“I don't even have them getting out of the first round" - Gilbert Arenas gives a scathing take on Eastern Conference heavyweight Philadelphia 76ers' playoff chances

Gilbert Arenas does not believe the Philadelphia 76ers has it in them to win the NBA championship this season. The former All-Star stated that the 76ers weren't even capable of making it past the first round unless they faced the likes of the Toronto Raptors or Cleveland Cavaliers.

Having played in the league for over 11 years, Gilbert Arenas knows how the mentality of a player works. He believes that although James Harden may look like the right fit with the 76ers, his decision to leave the Brooklyn Nets may have cost him a championship.

Speaking about the Philadelphia 76ers' chances in the playoffs, the 40-year-old said on the 'No Chill With Gilbert Arenas' show:

"They're not winning no goddamn championship. I don't even have them getting out of the first round unless they play the Bulls, not even the Bulls. If they play Toronto or Cleveland"

Arenas' take may not sit well among many in the city of Philly. Since the James Harden trade, the city has found renewed joy and is once again hopeful of winnning the NBA championship. Further, adding to his stance on the 76ers playoff chances, Arenas said:

"You think they beating Boston in seven games, you see what Boston has been doing today. You think they'd beat Chicago in the playoffs, you think they'd beat Miami in the playoffs, you think they'd beat Bucks in the playoffs, you think they'd beat Nets in the playoffs first round."

"We're talking about discipline, playoffs is discipline. It's halfcourt, that means less possessions, like you have to be perfect basically in the playoffs. That team ain't disciplined enough, so the only team you can beat with just being Embiid and just being James Harden, you can beat the Cavs and you can beat Toronto."

The Philadelphia 76ers are currently the second seed in the East with a 44-27 record. With just 11 games left, they could certainly try to make a push to the top seed. But if the playoffs were to start today, based on their current standings, they would have to take on the Toronto Raptors.

Philly have looked strong since the James Harden trade. However, other teams like the Miami Heat and Milwaukee Bucks are a lot stronger and have enough of experience in the playoffs. If the Philadelphia 76ers are to come out of the East, they will have to face these teams at some point. It would be a true test of how good the roster is.

Can the Philadelpia 76ers make it out of the Eastern Conference?

Chicago Bulls v Philadelphia 76ers

The Eastern Conference has many superteams and looks to be the home of the NBA champions this season.

The Milwaukee Bucks, Miami Heat, Brooklyn Nets and the Philadelphia 76ers are all equally stacked. If one of them comes out of the East, they can certainly get the better of their opponent in the NBA finals and win the championship.

Since James Harden's arrival, many have picked the Philadelphia 76ers as favorites. The duo of Harden and Joel Embiid are believed to help the team win the title. Although the two have fit in well together, the other teams look very strong and if they are to defy the odds, the 76ers will have to produce something special.

With a supporting cast of Tyrese Maxey, Tobias Harris and Matisse Thybulle, the Philadelphia 76ers have all the resources needed to win it all. However, no player other than Harden has the experience of a deep playoff run and this could come to haunt them there.

Other teams like the Heat, Bucks and the Nets have some of the best players in the league along with experience, which makes them very strong. But if James Harden plays his best basketball and Joel Embiid supports him well, the Philadelphia 76ers can be a team to beat in the East.

Although the other teams have it all, if the Sixers show the heart and courage, they can bring the city of Philly its first championship since 1983.

Edited by Arnav